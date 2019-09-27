Golar LNG Partners LP: 2019 AGM Results Notification

/EIN News/ -- Golar LNG Partners LP (the “Partnership”) advises that the 2019 Annual Meeting of the Limited Partners of the Partnership was held on September 27, 2019 at 09:00 a.m. at 2nd Floor, S.E. Pearman Building, 9 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. The following resolution was passed:

To elect Alf Thorkildsen as a Class I Director of the Partnership whose term will expire at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners.

Hamilton, Bermuda

September 27, 2019



