Secretary DeVos Announces New Grant Awards that Encourage Grantees to Rethink Education

|State
|Grantee
|FY19 Award Amount
|AL
|Alabama State Department of Education
|$2,381,949
|AZ
|Center for the Future of Arizona
|$2,118,752
|CA
|New Teacher Center
|$8,659,037
|CA
|Pasadena Unified School District
|$2,764,774
|CA
|San Diego Unified School District
|$1,928,782
|CA
|San Francisco Unified School District
|$2,271,114
|CA
|Small School Districts' Association
|$1,989,724
|CA
|The Regents of the University of California, Irvine
|$2,594,705
|CO
|BSCS Science Learning
|$4,941,454
|CT
|Sacred Heart University
|$2,104,621
|DC
|American Institutes for Research
|$5,472,348
|DC
|Smithsonian Institution
|$2,137,719
|FL
|Putnam County School District
|$2,557,855
|FL
|Seminole County Public Schools
|$2,201,369
|IL
|Community Unit School District 60
|$2,171,699
|IL
|Computer Science Teachers Association LLC
|$3,015,767
|IL
|Lumity
|$2,489,370
|IN
|University of Indianapolis
|$4,858,773
|KS
|University of Kansas Center for Research, Inc.
|$4,633,331
|KY
|Green River Regional Educational Cooperative
|$2,835,449
|LA
|Louisiana Department of Education
|$3,031,226
|LA
|Louisiana State University
|$2,308,115
|MA
|Education Development Center, Inc.
|$2,493,595
|MA
|Technical Education Research Centers, Inc.
|$3,175,344
|MA
|Tufts University
|$2,926,243
|MA
|Worcester Polytechnic Institute
|$4,980,445
|MS
|Scott County School District
|$3,754,677
|NC
|Iredell-Statesville Schools
|$2,176,977
|ND
|Touro College
|$1,493,857
|NE
|Board of Regents, Univ of Nebraska Lincoln
|$2,177,752
|NE
|Educational Service Unit 2
|$2,400,000
|NJ
|Center for Supportive Schools
|$2,081,943
|NY
|New York Hall of Science
|$2,899,819
|OH
|The Ohio State University
|$5,024,930
|RI
|Rhode Island Department of Education
|$2,510,111
|TX
|IDEA Public Schools
|$2,636,705
|TX
|National Math and Science Initiative
|$3,084,571
|VA
|Old Dominion University Research Foundation
|$2,384,051
|VA
|The Rector and Visitors of the University of Virginia
|$2,756,804
|VA
|Winchester School Board
|$2,502,734
|WA
|Code.org
|$2,467,808
