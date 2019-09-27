Secretary DeVos Announces New Grant Awards that Encourage Grantees to Rethink Education

State Grantee FY19 Award Amount AL Alabama State Department of Education $2,381,949 AZ Center for the Future of Arizona $2,118,752 CA New Teacher Center $8,659,037 CA Pasadena Unified School District $2,764,774 CA San Diego Unified School District $1,928,782 CA San Francisco Unified School District $2,271,114 CA Small School Districts' Association $1,989,724 CA The Regents of the University of California, Irvine $2,594,705 CO BSCS Science Learning $4,941,454 CT Sacred Heart University $2,104,621 DC American Institutes for Research $5,472,348 DC Smithsonian Institution $2,137,719 FL Putnam County School District $2,557,855 FL Seminole County Public Schools $2,201,369 IL Community Unit School District 60 $2,171,699 IL Computer Science Teachers Association LLC $3,015,767 IL Lumity $2,489,370 IN University of Indianapolis $4,858,773 KS University of Kansas Center for Research, Inc. $4,633,331 KY Green River Regional Educational Cooperative $2,835,449 LA Louisiana Department of Education $3,031,226 LA Louisiana State University $2,308,115 MA Education Development Center, Inc. $2,493,595 MA Technical Education Research Centers, Inc. $3,175,344 MA Tufts University $2,926,243 MA Worcester Polytechnic Institute $4,980,445 MS Scott County School District $3,754,677 NC Iredell-Statesville Schools $2,176,977 ND Touro College $1,493,857 NE Board of Regents, Univ of Nebraska Lincoln $2,177,752 NE Educational Service Unit 2 $2,400,000 NJ Center for Supportive Schools $2,081,943 NY New York Hall of Science $2,899,819 OH The Ohio State University $5,024,930 RI Rhode Island Department of Education $2,510,111 TX IDEA Public Schools $2,636,705 TX National Math and Science Initiative $3,084,571 VA Old Dominion University Research Foundation $2,384,051 VA The Rector and Visitors of the University of Virginia $2,756,804 VA Winchester School Board $2,502,734 WA Code.org $2,467,808



