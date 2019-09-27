There were 445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,213 in the last 365 days.

Secretary DeVos Announces New Grant Awards that Encourage Grantees to Rethink Education

State Grantee FY19 Award Amount AL Alabama State Department of Education $2,381,949 AZ Center for the Future of Arizona $2,118,752 CA New Teacher Center $8,659,037 CA Pasadena Unified School District $2,764,774 CA San Diego Unified School District $1,928,782 CA San Francisco Unified School District $2,271,114 CA Small School Districts' Association $1,989,724 CA The Regents of the University of California, Irvine $2,594,705 CO BSCS Science Learning $4,941,454 CT Sacred Heart University $2,104,621 DC American Institutes for Research $5,472,348 DC Smithsonian Institution $2,137,719 FL Putnam County School District $2,557,855 FL Seminole County Public Schools $2,201,369 IL Community Unit School District 60 $2,171,699 IL Computer Science Teachers Association LLC $3,015,767 IL Lumity $2,489,370 IN University of Indianapolis $4,858,773 KS University of Kansas Center for Research, Inc. $4,633,331 KY Green River Regional Educational Cooperative $2,835,449 LA Louisiana Department of Education $3,031,226 LA Louisiana State University $2,308,115 MA Education Development Center, Inc. $2,493,595 MA Technical Education Research Centers, Inc. $3,175,344 MA Tufts University $2,926,243 MA Worcester Polytechnic Institute $4,980,445 MS Scott County School District $3,754,677 NC Iredell-Statesville Schools $2,176,977 ND Touro College $1,493,857 NE Board of Regents, Univ of Nebraska Lincoln $2,177,752 NE Educational Service Unit 2 $2,400,000 NJ Center for Supportive Schools $2,081,943 NY New York Hall of Science $2,899,819 OH The Ohio State University $5,024,930 RI Rhode Island Department of Education $2,510,111 TX IDEA Public Schools $2,636,705 TX National Math and Science Initiative $3,084,571 VA Old Dominion University Research Foundation $2,384,051 VA The Rector and Visitors of the University of Virginia $2,756,804 VA Winchester School Board $2,502,734 WA Code.org $2,467,808
