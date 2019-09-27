Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of October 17 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against SAExploration Holdings, Inc.– SAEX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) from March 15, 2016 through August 15, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for SAExploration investors under the federal securities laws.



To express an interest in the class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/saexploration-holdings-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company improperly did not classify Alaska Seismic Ventures, LLC (“ASV”) as a variable interest entity; (2) the Company had a controlling financial interest in ASV, which required the Company to consolidate ASV in its financial statements; (3) the Company had deficient internal controls over financial reporting; (4) these practices were likely to lead to an investigation of the Company by the SEC; (5) SAExploration would be forced to delay the filing of its quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2019; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ statements about SAExploration’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 17, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. Attorney advertising.

