Smithfield Foods Receives Virginia Values Veterans Awards for Veteran Support and Hiring Initiatives

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. is pleased to announce that the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) program honored the company with two awards during the 7 th Annual V3 Awards Luncheon at the Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Virginia Veterans and Military Affairs Conference in Richmond, Virginia. The awards recognize Smithfield’s Operation 4000! hiring initiative — aimed at employing 4,000 veterans or 10% of the company’s U.S. workforce — as well as the company’s efforts to support veterans and military families in Virginia and across the country. V3 is a training and certification program created by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services to help employers implement best practices in hiring, recruiting, and retaining veteran employees.



“Smithfield has proven to be a leader and an example for other companies when it comes to embracing veterans and the military community in the Commonwealth and beyond,” said Ross Koenig, V3 program manager. “Smithfield has developed strong hiring and retention initiatives and philanthropic support programs focused on empowering our veterans and military families, and the company’s long-term commitment to these efforts is evident across the entire organization. We are proud to recognize Smithfield’s ongoing dedication to supporting our nation’s military.”

Smithfield was awarded the 2019 V3 Triumph Award for creating employment opportunities for veterans and its transformative hiring process, recognizing Smithfield’s Operation 4000! veteran recruitment and hiring initiative and its mentoring and training programs for veteran employees. The award also acknowledges Smithfield’s active participation in the Virginia Transition Assistance Program (VTAP), which focuses on veteran and military spouse employment, education, and entrepreneurship. To achieve its veteran hiring goal, the company created military talent acquisition positions to lead this effort and participates in on-base recruitment events throughout the year. Once hired, veterans have access to mentorship and training programs to hone their talents, grow skillsets, and advance their post-military careers through opportunities across the global food company’s expansive footprint.

“We recognize the importance and value that veterans bring to our workforce and the communities they call home, and we must serve them as they have served us,” said Lisa Swaney, chief human resources officer for Smithfield Foods. “We are proud to support the V3 program and the Virginia Department of Veterans Services’ efforts to create meaningful opportunities for veterans and their families to enhance the strength of the business community and our nation.”

Smithfield also received the 2019 V3 Impact Award — Enterprise, recognizing employers with over 1,000 employees, for its efforts to go above and beyond in creating positive and long-lasting impact in military communities. The company’s veteran-focused employee business resource group, Smithfield Salutes, supports recruitment, outreach, and internal engagement for veteran employees and military families. In addition to easing the transition into a post-military career, members of Smithfield Salutes participate in several recognition and volunteer activities throughout the year, including veteran-focused employee luncheons and community events.

“As a veteran, I have seen first-hand Smithfield’s dedication to creating opportunities for those who have served their country, from community support to job descriptions geared toward veterans’ unique skillsets and talents,” said Troy Vandenberg, military talent acquisition manager for Smithfield Foods. “It is a privilege to work for a company focused on enhancing the quality of life for our veteran and military communities. I take great pride in representing Smithfield and showing my fellow veterans the many growth opportunities that are available to them.”

The company has a long history of supporting military families through partnerships, volunteerism, food and charitable donations. Learn more about Smithfield’s efforts to honor veterans here .

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories. Popular brands include Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About the Virginia Chamber of Commerce

The Virginia Chamber of Commerce is the largest business advocacy organization in the Commonwealth, with more than 26,000 members. The Chamber is a non-partisan, business advocacy organization that works in the legislative, regulatory and political arenas to act as the catalyst for positive change in all areas of economic development and competitiveness for Virginia. In December 2017, the Chamber released an update to its long-term strategic economic development plan, Blueprint Virginia 2025, which engaged over 6,000 business and community leaders to lay out a plan to getting Virginia back to the top of national business climate rankings. Learn more at vachamber.com .

About Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 operating locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov .

Smithfield Foods Earns V3 Triumph Award Smithfield Foods received the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Triumph Award for creating employment opportunities for veterans. From left to right: Virginia Deputy Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Kathleen Jabs, Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) Acting Commissioner Steven J. Combs, Smithfield Foods Chief Human Resources Officer Lisa Swaney, DVS Deputy Commissioner Annie Walker, and V3 Program Manager Ross Koenig. Smithfield Foods Earns V3 Impact Award—Enterprise Smithfield Foods received the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Impact Award—Enterprise for going above and beyond in creating positive and long-lasting impact in military communities. From left to right: Virginia Deputy Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Kathleen Jabs, Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) Acting Commissioner Steven J. Combs, Smithfield Foods Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Glenn Nunziata, DVS Deputy Commissioner Annie Walker, and V3 Program Manager Ross Koenig.



