Over 70 Organizations Turn Out for CNL Industry Day

/EIN News/ -- CNL welcomes industry vendors and local businesses to annual fall tradeshow at Chalk River Laboratories

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology organization, is pleased to announce that over 70 organizations participated in CNL’s Industry Day and networking event at the Chalk River Laboratories. Launched in 2011, the annual fall tradeshow is held in partnership with the Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) to promote engagement between CNL, its nuclear industry partners, the local supply chain, and local economic development organizations.



“Our annual CNL Industry Day was a resounding success and once again gave CNL employees the opportunity to network and liaise with our partners in the nuclear industry and our local communities,” commented Mark Lesinski, CNL President and CEO. “CNL is leading important programs in public health, nuclear security, clean energy and environmental stewardship on behalf of Canadians, and our supply chain plays a critical role in the delivery of this work. This event gives us an opportunity discuss these major projects with suppliers and explore areas where we can work together to spur innovation.”

“OCNI is pleased to partner with CNL in organizing another successful Industry Day at the Chalk River site,” commented Ron Oberth, OCNI President and CEO. “As Canada’s leading nuclear science and technology organization, CNL plays an important role in developing innovative solutions that underpin many of the leading edge products and services offered to both domestic and international markets by Canada’s nuclear supply chain. This week’s event once again helped to link OCNI member companies with local suppliers and the local Algonquin community.”

The focus of the event was once again the bustling tradeshow, which featured 78 booths and displays from varied nuclear vendors and local businesses. Attendees used this opportunity to learn more about a variety of products and services.

CNL also conducted a series of presentations on its Supply Chain program, three mission areas – Environmental Remediation Management, Science and Technology, and the ongoing Capital Program – to review the many commercial opportunities that are available to qualified organizations. Representatives from the local economic development community also participated in the events, this included a presentation from the Algonquins of Pikwàkanagàn First Nation, who led a discussion on opportunities for vendors to partner with the Algonquin community.

Overall, the event was well attended and served as a useful networking forum for CNL employees, vendors and community representatives.

CNL continues to diversify its supply chain and cultivate relationships within its local communities. Earlier this year, CNL hosted an economic development workshop in partnership with the County of Renfrew, the MRC Pontiac and the Algonquins of Pikwàkanagàn to help Ottawa Valley companies participate in the revitalization of the Chalk River Laboratories site. Among other initiatives, the company also continues to improve its new vendor portal, which provides companies with comprehensive information about how to do business with CNL.

For more information on CNL, please visit www.cnl.ca.

About CNL

Canadian Nuclear Laboratories is a world leader in nuclear science and technology offering unique capabilities and solutions across a wide range of industries. Actively involved with industry-driven research and development in nuclear, transportation, clean technology, energy, defence, security and life sciences, we provide solutions to keep these sectors competitive internationally. With ongoing investments in new facilities and a focused mandate, CNL is well positioned for the future. A new performance standard reinforced with a strong safety culture underscores every activity.

For more information on the complete range of CNL services, please visit www.cnl.ca or contact communications@cnl.ca .

Contact:

Patrick Quinn

Director, Corporate Communications

CNL, 1-866-886-2325



