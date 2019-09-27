Conversion Labs Announces PDF Simpli Milestone of Over 2 Million Registered Users

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc. (CVLB) (“Conversion Labs” or “Company”), an e-commerce and telemedicine company focused on building and scaling proprietary health and wellness brands, today announced that PDF Simpli achieved a milestone of over 2 million registered users of its PDF Simpli software product. PDF Simpli is owned by Legal Simpli Software LLC, a majority owned subsidiary of Conversion Labs.

PDF Simpli, accessible at www.pdfsimpli.com , is a Software-as-a-Service product that enables users to edit, fill, sign, convert, create, split, or compress PDF files with unlimited document storage. PDF Simpli has grown from approximately 10,000 registered users in June of 2018 to over 2 million. PDF Simpli is marketed in more than 100 countries around the world and is presently ranked in the top 17,000 websites globally.

"I am extremely pleased with the rapid subscriber and user growth PDF Simpli has continued to achieve,” stated Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of Conversion Labs. “I believe that Conversion Labs’ position in PDF Simpli is extremely valuable to our shareholders and will continue to appreciate as the business scales.”

“The PDF Simpli product is now scaling exactly as we had anticipated," stated Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO & President of LegalSimpli Software LLC. "Despite the big growth we’ve accomplished, we think the best is yet to come, and we’re happy to be such a meaningful contributor to the growth of Conversion Labs.”

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. (the "Company") is an e-commerce and telemedicine company with a portfolio of proprietary online brands. The Company’s portfolio consists of commercial stage, over-the-counter health and wellness products in the hair loss and immune support market. In June 2019, Conversion Labs formed a joint venture with one of the largest online pharmacies in the U.S., GoGoMeds.com, to sell, dispense and ship prescription drugs directly to consumers in all 50 states. Through another partner company, we provide virtual physician consultations to patients in all 50 states. Our OTC and prescription products are sold directly to consumers using our advertising technology infrastructure leveraging social media, search and e-commerce platforms (Facebook, Google & Amazon). In addition to our healthcare platform, Conversion Labs owns 51% of PDFSimpli, an online direct-response software as a service business that allows users to convert, edit, sign and share PDF files. To learn more about our corporate strategy, brands, or for investor relations please visit www.conversionlabs.com or email us at info@conversionlabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “plans,” or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Conversion Labs, Inc.’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell its products; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the SEC.



