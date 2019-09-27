Resverlogix Announces US$12 Million Debenture Financing and Full Repayment of Loan

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. (“Resverlogix” or the "Company") (TSX: RVX) today announces that it has issued a 10% secured convertible debenture in the principal amount of US$12 million (the “Debenture”) to a wholly-owned subsidiary of ORI Star Fund LP (“ORI” or the “Fund”). The Debenture bears interest at a rate of 10% per annum and matures on September 26, 2020. The Fund may elect to convert the Debenture into common shares of the Company at a conversion price equal to the lesser of CAD$2.54 per share and the 5-day volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the date of conversion. The Company granted the Fund a security interest in all of its assets, including its patents and other intellectual property, as security for its obligations under the Debenture. In addition, the Fund received 600,000 common share purchase warrants exercisable until December 31, 2023 at a price of CAD$2.54 per share.



The net proceeds from the issuance of the Debenture were used to repay in full the Company’s senior secured term loan with Third Eye Capital, as agent for a syndicate of lenders.

In connection with the Debenture transaction, ORI is entitled to nominate a director to the Company’s Board of Directors.

About ORI Star Fund

ORI Star Fund is a global healthcare investor focused on investing in innovative companies with disruptive technologies. The General Partner of the Fund is founded by Ms. Simone (Hong Fang) Song, former investment banker and head of China Healthcare at Goldman Sachs.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. BET inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is a BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET proteins. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

