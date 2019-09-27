NAV CANADA Informed of Appeal, to Commence Mediation

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAV CANADA today announced that it has been informed by the Canadian Transportation Agency (the Agency) that the Agency has received an appeal by the International Air Transportation Association (IATA) of the revised service charges set out in NAV CANADA’s Announcement of Revised Service Charges dated August 15, 2019. The Agency is the designated appeal body for NAV CANADA charges pursuant to the provisions of the Civil Air Navigation Services Commercialization Act.



NAV CANADA and IATA have since agreed to mediation, which is expected to commence in October 2019. If the mediation is not successful, after considering the submissions of both IATA and NAV CANADA, the Agency must decide the appeal within 60 days, unless the Agency is of the opinion that there are special circumstances involved in the determination of the appeal, in which case the Agency has a further 30 days to decide the appeal.

In the meantime, the revised base rates implemented on September 1, 2019, which represent an average 0.8 per cent increase from previous base rates, will remain in effect.

“Should the parties be unable to resolve all matters at the mediation, NAV CANADA will vigorously defend the appeal as our commitment to the safety benefits afforded by space-based ADS-B is unwavering” said Leigh Ann Kirby, Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, NAV CANADA.

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.



The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.



