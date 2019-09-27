VERB Retains Gateway to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB; VERBW) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing applications and the pioneer of Augmented Sales Intelligence software, has appointed Gateway Investor Relations (formerly Liolios), a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, to provide an expanded investor relations program as well as additional consulting services to the company.



Founded in 1999, Gateway is a strategic financial communications firm specializing in advising private and public companies across a broad range of industry classifications. Among other services, the firm provides high-level capital markets consulting, corporate communications, and investor outreach.

“Gateway has a proven track record of working with high-growth software businesses like VERB and helping them enhance their corporate communications to raise their profile within the broader investment community,” said Company CEO Rory J. Cutaia. “We’re in the middle of the most exciting period in our company’s history and believe the timing could not be better to partner with an experienced team of financial communication professionals like Gateway to launch a proactive outreach program focused on establishing, and building, higher-quality, long-term relationships with institutional investors and analysts. Going forward, we’ll be working together in a number of key strategic areas of emphasis with the ultimate goal of generating greater value for our new and existing shareholders alike.”

Gateway will work closely with VERB management to develop and deploy a comprehensive capital markets program. Activities are expected to include but are not limited to: refining overall company and investment-oriented messaging and corporate positioning, providing strategic advisory services, and arranging introductions to institutional investors, analysts and other key influencers in the broader financial community. Gateway will also assist in organizing non-deal road shows and securing invitations to select financial conferences (including the Gateway Conference ) for VERB management.

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. is rapidly emerging as the market leader in interactive video-based customer relationship management (“CRM”) sales and marketing applications. With offices in California and Utah, USA, VERB provides next-generation CRM lead generation, and video marketing software applications to sales-based organizations in 60 countries and in 48 languages. The Company’s proprietary and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results with customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. The Company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company’s technology is integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms, including Oracle NetSuite, Adobe Marketo, and integrations into Salesforce.com, Odoo, and Microsoft, among others are underway. For more information, please visit: www.myverb.com .

About Gateway Investor Relations

Gateway (formerly Liolios) is a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm. For more than 20 years, the firm has delivered superior performance in strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, investor awareness, and analyst and financial press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets and financial communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. To learn more, please visit www.gatewayir.com .

