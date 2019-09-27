Prince Harry arrives in Huambo Province

Huambo, ANGOLA, September 27 - Prince Harry of Great Britain and Northern Ireland arrived on Friday morning in the central Huambo Province for a work visit of some hours, in the framework of his support to demining actions in Angola. ,

At the Albano Machado Airport, in Huambo City, Prince Harry was welcomed by the State Minister Carolina Cerqueira and the provincial governor, Joana Lina.

At the welcoming ceremony were also present Angolan and British diplomats, as well as representatives of the civil society.

Before moving to Huambo, Prince Harry stopped at the south-eastern Cuando Cubango Province, more precisely in Dirico Municipality where he spent the night.

In Dirico, Prince Harry learnt about the demining process happening in the region, as well as aspects relating to environment protection and biodiversity.

The campaign against landmines in Angola reached its high point in 1997 when Diana, also known as “Princess of the People”, visited the Republic of Angola.

Prince Harry first visited Angola in the year 2013, in the ambit of a demining project, thus following in his late mother’s footsteps.

