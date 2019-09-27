Global Aerospace Composites Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Composites - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Aerospace Composites market worldwide is projected to grow by US$25.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.6%.



Carbon, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$21.1 Billion by the year 2025, Carbon will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Carbon will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

Advanced Composites, Inc. (USA)

DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)

General Electric Company (USA)

Gurit Holding AG (Switzerland)

Hexcel Corporation (USA)

Hexion Inc. (USA)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

Hyosung Corporation (Korea)

Kineco Kaman Composites (India)

Koninklijke Ten Cate BV (The Netherlands)

Materion Corporation (USA)

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation (Japan)

Owens Corning (USA)

Quantum Composites, Inc. (USA)

Renegade Materials Corporation (USA)

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (United Kingdom)

SGL Group - The Carbon Company (Germany)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Teijin Ltd. (Japan)

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Aerospace Composites: An Introductory Prelude

Progressive Expansion in Use Case Over the Years Results in Composites Evolving as Mainstream Aerospace Material

Key Benefits Offered with Regards to Weight, Strength, Fatigue & Overall Efficiency Make Composites the Critical Material in Aircraft Design

Rising Demand for New Civilian Aircraft Amid Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Widens Market Opportunities

Strong Order Backlog Maintains Uptrend in Aircraft Production

Healthy Tide in Military Aircraft Segment on the Back of Mounting Geopolitical Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending: Key Opportunity Indicator

Composites Fully Acknowledge the Critical Technical Requirements of Military Aircraft including UAVs

Market Stands to Gain Immensely from Ongoing Regulatory Emphasis on Reducing Aerospace CO2 Emissions

ICAO's CORSIA Standard Set to Further Augment the Role of Composites in Modern Aircraft

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aerospace Composites Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Carbon (Fiber Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Glass (Fiber Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Ceramic (Fiber Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Epoxy (Resin) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Phenolic (Resin) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Polyester (Resin) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Polyimides (Resin) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Thermoplastics (Resin) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Ceramic and Metal Matrix (Resin) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Carbon Composites Continue to Make Gains in Aerospace Applications

Stellar Growth on the Cards for Ceramic Matrix Composites

Aircraft Engines: High-Growth Application Area for Ceramic Composites

Composites Made of Thermoplastic Resins Gain Traction

Epoxy Emerges as Indispensable Resin Type in Aircraft Building

Phenolic Resins Seek Opportunities

Leading Aircraft Makers Prioritize Composites in their Aircraft Designs

Airbus: A Key Propagator of Aircraft Composites

3D Printing Enhances Value Proposition of Aerospace Parts Made of Composites

Aerospace Composites Summon Evolutionary Changes in MRO Vertical

Aerospace Composites Recycling: The Latest Trend

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Aerospace Composites: Introduction

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Aerospace Composites Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Carbon (Fiber Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Glass (Fiber Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Ceramic (Fiber Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Epoxy (Resin) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Phenolic (Resin) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Polyester (Resin) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Polyimides (Resin) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Thermoplastics (Resin) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Ceramic and Metal Matrix (Resin) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Aerospace Composites Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Carbon (Fiber Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Glass (Fiber Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Ceramic (Fiber Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Epoxy (Resin) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Phenolic (Resin) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Polyester (Resin) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Polyimides (Resin) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Thermoplastics (Resin) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Ceramic and Metal Matrix (Resin) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6f1vco

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.