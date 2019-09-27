Global Aerostat Systems Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerostat Systems - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Aerostat Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$12 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 15.4%.



Balloon, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.9 Billion by the year 2025, Balloon will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$471.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$937.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Balloon will reach a market size of US$746.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

Allsopp Helikites Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Harris Corporation (USA)

ILC Dover (USA)

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (Israel)

Lindstrand Technologies Limited (United Kingdom)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)

Raven Industries, Inc. (USA)

Raytheon Company (USA)

Tcom L.P. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Aerostat Systems: An Introductory Prelude

Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Aerostat Systems Market

Healthy Trajectory in Geospatial Technology Industry Boosts Prospects for Aerostat Systems: A Review of Capabilities and Functions of Various Geospatial Technologies

Aerostat Deployments on Growth Vertical Across the Geographies

Aerostats: Mainstay in ISR Strategies of the US Military

Europe Remains a Lucrative Market

India Warms Up to Aerostat Technology

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aerostat Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Balloon (Product Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Airships (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Hybrid (Product Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Unpowered (Propulsion System) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Powered (Propulsion System) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Exceptional Performance in Air, Land & Sea Surveillance Applications: Cornerstone for Present & Future Adoption of Aerostat Systems

Aerostat Systems Grab Attention in Airborne Surveillance Applications

Operational Class Aerostat Systems for Low-Cost Surveillance Applications

Strategic Aerostat Systems for Detection of Low-Flying, Fast-Moving Objects

Tactical Aerostat Systems Gain Traction as Persistent Surveillance Solutions

Recent Activity in Spy Balloons Vertical: A Review

China's Hi-Tech Balloons Spy on India from Tibet

Indian Authorities Seize Pakistani Spy Balloons

Spy Balloons Become Vogue in Military Strategies in Afghanistan

Germany to Deploy Aerostats in Mali-based U.N. Peacekeeping Mission

Aerostats Set to Make Big Gains in Maritime Surveillance

Tethered Aerostat Systems Drive Momentum in the Overall Aerostats Market

Tethered Aerostat Radar System (TARS): Highly Effective in Customs & Border Protection Applications

Aerostat Systems Increasingly Gaining Traction in Geo Spatial Intelligence

Evolving Role of Geospatial Data as the Key to Visualizing Data in Commercial Applications: Among the Primary Market Drivers for Aerostat Systems

A Peek into Usability and Relevancy of Geospatial Data in Select Core Sectors

Retail

Healthcare

Financial Services

Transportation/Logistics

Technology Improvements & Product Upgrades Continue to Widen Market Prospects: Select Recently Unveiled Aerostat Solutions

Otonom Teknoloji's Doruk-133B Can Endure High Wind and Harsh Weather Conditions

CSIR Rolls Out Third Generation Aerostat with Better Aerodynamic Efficiency

Lockheed Martin Enhances 74K Aerostat System with Advanced Radar Capabilities

New SkyStar 120 Mobile Micro-Tactical Aerostat System from RT LTA Systems

RT LTA Unveils Improved Bladder Material for Aerostat Systems

Aero-T Develops SkyGuard1 Aerostat System with Multiple Intelligence Sensors

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Aerostat Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Balloon (Product Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Airships (Product Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Hybrid (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Unpowered (Propulsion System) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Powered (Propulsion System) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Aerostat Systems Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Balloon (Product Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Airships (Product Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Hybrid (Product Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Unpowered (Propulsion System) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Powered (Propulsion System) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/49j260

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.