Global Aerospace Valves Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Valves - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Aerospace Valves market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.3%.



Steel, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$848.1 Million by the year 2025, Steel will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$43.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$162 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Steel will reach a market size of US$22.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$345.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

AeroControlex Group (USA)

Circor International, Inc. (USA)

Crane Aerospace & Electronics (USA)

Crissair, Inc. (USA)

Dynex/Rivett, Inc. (USA)

Eaton Corporation (USA)

Honeywell Aerospace (USA)

ITT Aerospace Controls (USA)

Lakshmi Technology and Engineering Industries Limited (India)

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH (Germany)

Marotta Controls, Inc. (USA)

Meggitt PLC (United Kingdom)

Moog, Inc. (USA)

Nutek Aerospace Corporation, Inc. (USA)

Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA)

Porvair PLC (United Kingdom)

Precision Fluid Controls Srl (Italy)

Ram Company (USA)

Sitec Aerospace GmbH (Germany)

Triumph Group, Inc. (USA)

United Technologies Corporation (UTC) (USA)

Valcor Engineering Corporation (USA)

Woodward, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Aerospace Valves: An Introductory Prelude

Uptrend in Aircraft Parts Demand Instigates Robust Momentum in Aircraft Valves Market

Aerospace Valves Market to Gain from Prevailing Scenario in the World Aerospace Industry

Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Points Towards Strong Demand for Aerospace Valves

Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Promote the Need for New Aircraft

Higher Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well

Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies Opportunities

Healthy Trajectory in MRO Services Sector Widens the Demand for Aftermarket Valves

Current MRO Market Trends Across Various Geographic Regions

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aerospace Valves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Titanium Valves: The Largest & Fastest Growing Market Segment

Established Role of Aluminium in Aircraft Manufacturing Enhances the Prospects for Aluminium Valves

Demand for Steel Valves Remains Lethargic Due to Weight Considerations

Critical Importance of Maintaining Fuel System Integrity Builds Momentum for Sophisticated Fuel Valves

Types of Aircraft Fuel Valves

Valves Play Important Role in Aircraft Hydraulic System

Immense Use Case in Engine Lubrication System

Surge Protection Valves for Smoother Functioning of Engine Lubrication System

Oil Pressure Regulating Valve for Containing Oil Pressure

Proven Proficiency of Intake Valves and Exhaust Valves in Engine Performance Improvement

Advanced Valve Designs Gain Traction in Brake Anti-Skid Systems

Rising Demand for Efficient, High-Performance C Class Hardware Underpins Sales Growth

3D Printing Comes to Fore in Design and Manufacture of Sophisticated Valve Solutions

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Aerospace Valves Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Aerospace Valves Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rlifag

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.