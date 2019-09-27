Dinatrum wrestles competition while pursuing acquisition of valuable Industrial Real Estate

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinatrum/Alumifuel Power Corporation ("Dinatrum" or the "Company") (OTC Markets: AFPW) September 27, 2019, Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, is committed to invest in Industries that is categorized as in Growth by the Banking System. Cannabis Health is one of those industries. Targeting Real Estate that will warrant Rental Income is a priority. Liquidity is key, and it must be warranted, therefore management obligation is to locate business sectors that have higher liquidity is of great importance.

High Tech Industry is also of great interest, but it happens that the Cannabis Industry has been the one that approached us. The company has a very solid Real Estate Acquisition Plan on a strategy that will be published in Q1 or Q2 of 2020.

Residential Real Estate is of great importance, as we currently are in an early stage of developing 50 Lots in a Pristine Beach south of Arizona.

CANADIAN INDUSTRIAL AND RESIDENTIAL

Canadian Home Sales rose 1.4% month-over-month in August. Industrial Real Estate is particularly tight in Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area. CBRE expects continued high demand to keep industrial markets tight in places like Toronto.

US INDUSTRIAL & RESIDENTIAL

The U.S. Industrial Market has maintained momentum as Industrial vacancy holds and rents continue to climb according to JLL the Real Estate Consulting Firm.

New Home Sales in the South, which accounts for the bulk of transactions, advanced 6% in August. Sales in the West soared 16.5%. Sales tumbled in the Northeast by 5.9% and fell 3% in the Midwest. There were 326,000 new homes on the market last month, the fewest since September 2018 and down 1.2% from July.

“We will soon be informing in larger detail to our shareholders regarding these investment plans,” Said Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President and CEO of Dinatrum. “The US economy is strong and growing at a 2.1% GDP as announced last week surprisingly strong upturn in the second quarter resembling an invitation for our company to enter into the US Real Estate Market with strong footing.”

LEGAL AFFAIRS UPDATE

The company has made substantial progress towards presenting Financial Statements to OTC Markets in order to remove Stop Sign. Further announcements and updates will be made as deemed necessary.

The Company’s name change, and new trading symbol will be effective in the over-the-counter markets when FINRA has completed its review of the Company’s application for the name change.

DINATRUM, INC./ALUMIFUEL POWER CORPORATION

DINATRUM is a Real Estate Investment Trust with projects within North America.

Forward Looking Statements

