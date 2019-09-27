Global Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Cargo Screening Systems - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Air Cargo Screening Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$461.6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.8%.



Narcotics Detection, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$335.8 Million by the year 2025, Narcotics Detection will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$16.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$47.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Narcotics Detection will reach a market size of US$12.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$122.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

3DX-Ray Ltd. (United Kingdom)

American Science and Engineering, Inc. (AS&E) (USA)

Astrophysics, Inc. (USA)

Autoclear LLC (USA)

CEIA USA Ltd. (USA)

Gilardoni SpA (Italy)

L3 Security & Detection Systems, Inc. (USA)

Nuctech Co., Ltd. (China)

Smiths Detection, Inc. (USA)

Mounting Security Challenges of Airports amidst Rising Security Risks Fuels Growth in Air Cargo Screening Systems Market

A Review of Security Threats Facing Air Cargo

Air Cargo Screening Systems Market - Poised for Growth

Regional Market Overview

Growing Air Cargo Industry Worldwide Enhances Need for Air Cargo Screening and Security

Air Cargo Market: On the Path to Gradual Recovery Following Multiple Years of Weak Demand

Surging International Trade Bolsters Air Cargo Market - Air Cargo Transport Volume in Revenue-Tonne Kilometers (RTK) for the Period 2013-2018

Asian Economies at the Forefront of Air Cargo Industry Growth: Percentage Annual Growth Rate of Air Cargo Transport Volume (RTKs) for 2018-2037

Historical and Projected Growth Rates (%) for Air Cargo Market by Geographic Region for the Years 2007-2017 and 2018-2037

Global Revenues Generated by Commercial Airlines from Air Cargo Traffic (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2010 through 2019

Booming E-Commerce Sector Spurs Growth in the Global Air Cargo Market

China Emerges as the Leading E-Commerce Market: Online Retail Sales in China Vs US for the Years 2010 through 2017

Global Retail E-Commerce Sales in US$ Billion for the Period 2014-2021

Global Economy, Industrial Production and Trade Growth: Critical for a Strong Air Cargo Market

Economic Activity, Trade and Industrial Production Vital for Air Cargo Market: Annual Growth Rate (%) for GDP Growth, Trade Growth and Industrial Production Growth for the Years 2016-2018

Rebound in Global Trade Augurs Well for Air Cargo Market - Percentage Annual Growth of Real Merchandise Trade Worldwide for the Period 2010 through 2020

Leading Market Players in Air Cargo Screening Market

Enhanced Security Needs of Air Cargo Provides an Edge to Air Cargo Handling Companies

Air Cargo Screening - Introduction

Why is Air Cargo Security and Screening Important?

Explosives Trace Detection Systems

Growing Threat of Explosives in Air Cargo Drives Demand for Explosive Detection

Persistent Risk of Narcotics Smuggling Fuels Need for Narcotics Systems for Air Cargo

Air Cargo Industry's Upgrade to ECAC EDS Standard 3: Opportunity for X-Ray and EDS Systems Markets

Increasing Role of Canine Teams in Air Cargo Screening Presents Challenge for Cargo Screening Systems

Third Parties Sniffer Dogs to be Allowed for Air Cargo Screening

IATA and Industry Stakeholders Focus on Strengthening Air Cargo Security

Challenges Confronting Air Cargo Screening Market

Technology Adoption for Better Security in Air Cargo

Next-generation Screening Solutions to Enhance Air Cargo Security

S&T Funds OCAST Algorithm to Improve Efficiency of Cargo Screening Process

Artificial Intelligence Set to Transform Air Cargo Screening Process

Air Cargo Industry Transforming through Bluetooth Technology

EFFEX Project: Designed to Detect Explosives in Air Cargo through Vapor Sensing

Recent Industry Activity

Shipco Airfreight Introduces K9 Cargo Screening

Smiths Detection Wins Order for Next Generation Cargo Screening Systems

OSI Systems Receives Orders to Provide Air Cargo Inspection Systems for Parcel Screening Applications

Astrotech's ETD Passes ECAC's CEP for Airports

Smith Detection Receives ACSTL Approval for IONSCAN 600 Explosives Trace Detection System

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wuj4aa

