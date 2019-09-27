Genocea Announces Poster Presentation at The European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2019 in Barcelona and Presentation at an Upcoming Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- Additional positive GEN-009 clinical immunogenicity data driven by ATLAS™ to be presented at ESMO

Company to present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, today announced a poster presentation highlighting additional interim clinical results from its ongoing Phase 1/2a trial for GEN-009, the company’s neoantigen vaccine candidate driven by the ATLAS™ platform, at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2019 (ESMO) being held in Barcelona from September 27 – October 1, 2019. ATLAS is Genocea’s unique platform that profiles each patient’s T cell responses to every candidate neoantigen to select those driving pre-existing anti-tumor responses.

In the new interim GEN-009 clinical update, immune response data will be presented from a subset of seven patients in the 50-day primary immunogenicity readout, including data from two additional patients from last reported. For the patients (n=5) with both preliminary ex vivo and IVS data, GEN-009 generated immune responses to 98 percent of all immunized peptides, which is unprecedented for neoantigen vaccination administered without checkpoint inhibition. The study is currently accruing for Part B to evaluate GEN-009 in combination with standard-of care immunotherapy regimens, with preliminary data expected in mid-2020.

“With these data presented at ESMO 2019, we continue to see a strong and consistent magnitude of response in a greater patient cohort with GEN-009,” said Tom Davis, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Genocea. “We are encouraged by the interim data across a diverse set of patients, which demonstrates the power of the ATLAS platform to identify relevant neoantigens and exclude inhibitory neoantigens suppressing anti-tumor immune responses, with the ability to drive broad immune responses through GEN-009 not previously detected after monotherapy with a neoantigen vaccine.”

Poster presentation details:

Title: A phase 1 trial of GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine using ATLAS, an autologous immune assay, to identify immunogenic and inhibitory tumor mutations. Abstract # 2234, Poster # 1178PD (Hall 3)

Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 4:30 - 4:50 p.m. CEST Location: Bilbao Auditorium, Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

The GEN-009 ESMO 2019 poster can be accessed by visiting the “Presentations and Publications” tab on the Genocea website at https://www.genocea.com/presentations-and-publications .

In addition, Chip Clark, president and chief executive officer, will present a corporate overview at the upcoming Cantor Fitzgerald 2019 Global Healthcare Conference taking place in New York from October 2 – 4, 2019.

Cantor Fitzgerald 2019 Global Healthcare Conference details:

Date: Thursday, October 3, 2019

Thursday, October 3, 2019 Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

1:50 p.m. ET Location: New York, NY

A live webcast of the Cantor Fitzgerald presentation can be accessed by visiting the "Events and Presentations" tab of the investor relations section of the Genocea website at http://ir.genocea.com . Replays of the webcasts will be archived for 90 days following the conferences.

About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.

Genocea is a biopharmaceutical company developing personalized cancer immunotherapies. Our unique ATLAS™ technology platform allows us to identify targets based on each person’s tumor antigen-specific T cell responses. Using ATLAS, we can both optimize neoantigens for inclusion in our immunotherapies and exclude inhibitory antigens that exert an immunosuppressive effect on anti-tumor immune responses. We are advancing complementary programs built from ATLAS insights: GEN-009, our neoantigen vaccine candidate for which we are conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial across a variety of solid tumor types, and GEN-011, our neoantigen-specific adoptive T cell therapy, for which we intend to file an Investigational New Drug Application in the first half of 2020. To learn more, please visit www.genocea.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements relating to GEN-009 and GEN-011, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Genocea cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time. Applicable risks and uncertainties include those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Genocea's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and any subsequent SEC filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Genocea assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry

617-535-7746

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com



