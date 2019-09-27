Mersana Therapeutics to Present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ:MRSN) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that Anna Protopapas, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 7:45 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of Mersana’s website at www.mersana.com . Archived replays will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to develop highly targeted drugs with increased tolerability and expanded opportunities to deliver meaningful clinical benefit to cancer patients. Mersana’s lead product candidate, XMT-1536, is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with tumors expressing NaPi2b, including ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s platform to advance their ADC pipelines.

Contact:

Investor & Media Contact

Sarah Carmody, 617-844-8577

scarmody@mersana.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.