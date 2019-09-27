Chimerix to Present at 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) today announced that Mike Sherman, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the upcoming 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 8:20 a.m. ET in New York City.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Chimerix's website at ir.chimerix.com, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the advancement of innovative medicines that make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Dociparstat sodium (CX-01) is an investigational product targeting multiple proteins involved in cancer cell resistance to chemotherapy under development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. Brincidofovir (BCV, CMX001) is an anti-viral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox. For further information, please visit the Chimerix website, www.chimerix.com .

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:

Michelle LaSpaluto

919 972-7115

ir@chimerix.com



Will O’Connor

Stern Investor Relations

will@sternir.com

212-362-1200



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.