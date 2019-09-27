2019 Hermetic Packaging Market Report: Global Analysis & Projections, 2018-2027
The Global Hermetic Packaging market accounted for $3.27 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $6.98 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.
Rising demand for energy, Growing adoption for protecting highly sensitive electronic components and increase in global aerospace and defense expenditure are the key factors driving the market growth. However, stringent standards may hinder the market growth.
Hermetic packaging is defined as propelled level bundling system which has its essential applications in electronic gadgets and it also has a usage in the semiconductor and electronics industry. This sort of packaging prevents liquids and gases from entering the package cavity. Additionally, owing to the hermetic package materials, these can withstand and work in higher temperatures. Moreover, this bundling keeps the semiconductor part from any kind of corrosion more productively than any other identical plastic packaging.
By Type, the Ceramic-Metal (CERTM) Sealing segment is constantly enhancing during forecast period due to the growing warm stun safe and low-porosity sort of hermetic packaging material. The CERTM sealed sensors are discovering potential applications in the automobile as they assure the safety of the passengers while offering failure-free operation.
Based on geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand attributed to the increasing energy needs in developing countries, such as China and India. Also, many countries in this region are now stepping up in space research activities, such as satellite launches and space exploration missions, which is expected to add to the high growth of the hermetic packaging market in APAC during the forecast period.
Some of the key players profiled in the Hermetic Packaging market include Texas Instruments, Schott, Micross Components, SGA Technologies, Complete Hermetics, Teledyne Microelectronics, Legacy Technologies, SHP, Egide, Willow Technologies, Materion, Ametek, Kyocera, Amkor, and Intersil.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Hermetic Packaging Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Transponder Glass
5.3 Ceramic-Metal (CERTM) Sealing
5.4 Glass-Metal Sealing (GTMS)
5.5 Passivation Glass
5.6 Reed Glass
6 Global Hermetic Packaging Market, By Material Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Isotropic
6.3 Anisotropic
7 Global Hermetic Packaging Market, By Configuration
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Metal Can Packages
7.3 Multilayer Ceramic Packages
7.4 Pressed Ceramic Packages
8 Global Hermetic Packaging Market, By Package Closing Technique
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Soldering
8.3 Crimp Connection
8.4 Welding
8.4.1 Laser Welding
8.4.2 Cold Welding
8.4.3 Electrical Resistance Welding
8.4.4 Rolled Seam Welding
9 Global Hermetic Packaging Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Industrial Equipments
9.3 Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) Switches
9.4 Oscillating Crystals
9.5 Transistors
9.6 Airbag Ignitors
9.7 Photodiodes
9.8 Sensors
9.9 Lasers
9.10 Other Applications
10 Global Hermetic Packaging Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Telecommunications
10.3 Military & Defense
10.4 Automotive
10.4.1 Airbag Initiation
10.4.2 Battery Protection
10.4.3 Radio-Frequency Identification Transponder Operation
10.5 Consumer Electronics
10.6 Medical
10.6.1 Dental Applications
10.6.2 Veterinary Applications
10.7 Aeronautics and Space
10.8 Energy and Nuclear Safety
10.8.1 Oil & Gas Applications
10.8.2 Fuel Cell Manufacturing
10.8.3 Electrical Penetration Control
10.9 Other End Users
11 Global Hermetic Packaging Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Texas Instruments
13.2 Schott
13.3 Micross Components
13.4 SGA Technologies
13.5 Complete Hermetics
13.6 Teledyne Microelectronics
13.7 Legacy Technologies
13.8 SHP
13.9 Egide
13.10 Willow Technologies
13.11 Materion
13.12 Ametek
13.13 Kyocera
13.14 Amkor
13.15 Intersil
