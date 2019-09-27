Family Office & Wealth Management Course: Explore the Best Strategies for Preserving Family Wealth and Managing a Modern Family Office - London, United Kingdom - December 2-3, 2019
This 2 day practical programme for family office representatives, family members and wealth managers explores the best strategies for preserving family wealth and managing a modern family office.
This 2 day practical programme for family office representatives, family members and wealth managers explores the best strategies for preserving family wealth and managing a modern family office.
You will have a chance to explore the family governance mechanisms, intergenerational wealth transfer, managing complexities of international wealth mobility and succession planning. You will also learn about the operational settings and asset allocation, cost and risk management, tax advisory and philanthropy.
Conducted by a family office expert with many years of providing services for high net worth clients worldwide, this course focuses on the latest market trends and effective wealth preservation strategies.
What Will You Learn
By the end of this course you will:
- Have an in-depth practical understanding of the structure of a family office and effective family office management approaches
- Learn about family governance mechanisms
- Explore how to structure wealth and manage intergenerational wealth transfer
- Manage family office from choosing an advisor, to cost and reputation management as well as asset allocation strategies
- Explore different services provided by family office and how to arrange them
- Understand the latest changes in the wealth management sector
Topics Covered During This Training
- Structuring of family office and governance mechanisms
- Developing the family mission and values
- Dealing with complex family structures
- Understanding change over the life cycle of family businesses and succession planning
- Mobility of wealth & the family business
- Intergenerational wealth transfer
- Services provided by a family office
- Selecting advisors and cost management
- Asset allocation mechanics and optimisation
- Investments of passion
- Tax management and advisory
- Performance measurement and reward systems
- Wealth structuring and fiduciary services
- Financial planning
- Philanthropy
- Reputation management
- Valuation of the family business
- Current challenges and the changing role of the family office
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Managing the Family office
3. Family Governance and dynamics
4. Succession Planning
5. An overview of the services of a Family Office
6. Understanding Asset Allocation
7. Mechanics of Asset Allocation
8. Valuation of the family business9. Trends in the Family Office industry
