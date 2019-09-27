International Securities Settlement and Custodial Services Programme: London, United Kingdom - November 26-27, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Securities Settlement and Custodial Services" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 2 day training program is designed to provide delegates with practical knowledge about the key concepts, systems, processes and procedures in international securities settlement and custodial services as well as operational risks involved.



You will have a chance to gain skills necessary to facilitate day-to-day transactions and communication processes between all parties involved as well as all stages about clearing and settlement process, the role of exchanges and clearing houses, functioning of the settlements department, role of payments in the settlements.



Day two focuses on the role and functioning of global custody, services provided, derivatives settlements, corporate actions and risk management. You will also learn about the latest sector's trends and changes.



You will also learn about the impact of the MiFID and Target 2 Securities initiatives on the market.



The course is conducted by senior experts with many years of international experience and includes many international case studies and exercises.

Main Topics Covered:

Securities settlement - exploring key concepts and market context

The relationship between exchanges and clearing houses

Trade cycle stages

Understanding the role of a settlement department

The role of payment systems in securities settlements

Settlement process including pre-settlement, settlement and reconciliation processes

European switch to T2S (TARGET 2 Securities) settlement system

Timing in cash management and Forex exchange

The role and operations of CLS

Global custody and derivatives clearing

Core and value added services in global custody

Identifying and managing risks in clearing, global custody and settlement

The impact of 'Corporate actions ' in custody services

Key legal issues

MiFID Directive

Exploring industry trends

What Will You Learn:

Practical understanding of international securities settlement processes and custodial services, key players and concepts and relationships between them

A clear understanding of the operational risks involved in these two services

An update on recent developments of international securities settlement and custodial services including Target 2 Settlements and MiFID

An understanding and appreciation of the communication processes between all the parties involved in a given transaction

Introduction to the clearing and settlement process Exchanges and clearing houses Settlements - The role of the settlements department The role of payment systems in securities settlements Settlement processes CLS - its purpose, role and operation Global custody Discussion Global custody - core services Global custody - value added services Custody services corporate actions Identifying and managing risks Legal environment Exercise Market in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID)

