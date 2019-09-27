SmallCap Sentinel: A Hundred Times Better

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The legal cannabis industry- both in the United States and Canada- is evolving. Opportunities abound in this green revolution but the path to market is far from guaranteed. The reality is simply that as regulatory walls fall and more and more companies rush into this generational opportunity competition will drive the market. And quality as usual, will often define who succeeds in this competitive marketplace.



Think Google vs. Ask Jeeves, Facebook vs. MySpace, NetFlix vs. Blockbuster. At the core of each of these comparisons was a qualitative difference, an improved product offering or user experience.

Enter Pharmagreen Biotech (OTC: PHBI).

Pharmagreen is intent on raising the bar in the cannabis space, both in the quality of cannabis produced and the efficiency of the growing method. The company is highly focused on the rapidly evolving CBD industry by developing supply chain for CBD hemp growers utilizing the CBD Dana hemp strain.

Let’s flesh that out a bit.

Pharmagreen's model is to provide the hemp farmers the highest quality starter female plantlets to produce the highest quality biomass for the production of CBD formulations for human and animal use. Pharmagreen's ability to supply high CBD starter plantlets paired with high level of expertise in farming the strain provides a very lucrative high CBD hemp farming opportunity for the farmers by making highly efficient use of land. For example, greater profits and higher yields can be generated from 10 acres with Pharmagreen's high CBD strain and farming techniques than from farming 1,000 acres using standard industrial hemp from seed. The end product using Pharmagreen's CBD strain and farming techniques ultimately provides the highest quality, medical grade, flower tops biomass.

Let that sink in. Pharmagreen’s proprietary method generates harvest yields a HUNDRED times better than standard industrial hemp from seed. Multiply that by the current spot price for a kilo of CBD product and consider the market opportunity.

Pharmagreen's mission is to advance the technology of cannabis tissue culture science and to provide the highest quality, 100% germ free, disease free and all genetically identical plantlets of cannabis and other flora while offering full spectrum DNA testing for plant identification, live genetics preservation using low temperature storage for various cannabis and horticulture plants; extraction of botanical oils, mainly CBD oil, and to deliver laboratory based services to the North American Cannabis and agriculture sectors.

That’s the mission statement and it’s a mouthful. But the details are important. All cannabis production varies greatly and regulators and consumers alike are looking for consistency and quality.

Just ask Pets.com… which is now a domain name that forwards to Petsmart.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid 150,000 restricted shares on behalf of Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

