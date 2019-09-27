"A 53 Billion Dollar Federal Reserve Infusion Is What a Downpayment on White Reparation Looks Like," Says Robert Alexander President Of The Miami SCLC

The National SCLC has dedicated its resources to pointing out this injustice and is developing real solutions

Since 1994 when there were 55 black-owned banks, we have seen 40 black banks close and now have just 15 remaining," said Robert Alexander.

"Even as many banks received billions in the bailout from the last financial crisis, Black banks received a negligible amount. This is despite the directive in Sec 308 of FIRREA to preserve the number and character of minority depository institutions. The opposite is true with black banks being on the verge of extinction."

"It defies credulity that in this time of record bank profits that black banks cannot find a pathway to success," said Robert Alexander Of The Miami SCLC while questioning How You Can Infuse Captial In Left Behind Neighborhoods and Only Giving Money To The Riches Banks at the same time?

It has been pointed out by many that one of the major problems is the Feds insular process and network. This lack of diversity and innovative thought and actions means little input from those who might have new and effective approaches.

"We want to put you on notice that we are paying attention and that your lack of success on this issue is glaring," said Robert Alexander President of the South Florida, Miami chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

About Robert Alexander :

Robert Alexander III ( 360WISE ) is a husband of 20years, father of 8 beautiful children, God Fearing, Know Thy Self, Successful Businessman, Brand Owner, Activist, Advocate, registered and recognized SocialMedia Brand Marketing Influencer, and Journalist.

Washington DC native and 20 year resident of South Florida Robert is the Founder and CEO of 360WiSE, MassMediaHub and now CEO /President of the New Miami SCLC which is a non-profit pending 501c3 status.

Robert W. Alexander III has a known track record of working directly with Icons and the most prestigious Public Figures, Actors, Artists and Brands in the USA and UK.

His passion for helping spread brand awareness, advocacy helping the elderly and youth makes him the perfect, energetic and transparent civil and human rights leader for South Florida.

SCLC HISTORY

The very beginnings of the SCLC can be traced back to the Montgomery Bus Boycott. The Montgomery Bus Boycott began on December 5, 1955, after Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat to a white man on the bus. The boycott lasted for 381 days and ended on December 21, 1956, with the desegregation of the Montgomery bus system.

The boycott was carried out by the newly established Montgomery Improvement Association (MIA). Martin Luther King, Jr. served as President and Ralph David Abernathy served as Program Director. It was one of history's most dramatic and massive nonviolent protests, stunning the nation and the world. The boycott was also a signal to Black America to begin a new phase of the long struggle, a phase that came to be known as the modern civil rights movement.

They issued a document declaring that civil rights are essential to democracy, that segregation must end, and that all Black people should reject segregation absolutely and nonviolently.

Further organizing was done at a meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 14, 1957. The organization shortened its name to Southern Leadership Conference, established an Executive Board of Directors, and elected officers, including Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as President, Dr. Ralph David Abernathy as Financial Secretary-Treasurer, Rev. C. K. Steele of Tallahassee, Florida as Vice President, Rev. T. J. Jemison of Baton Rouge, Louisiana as Secretary, and Attorney I. M. Augustine of New Orleans, Louisiana as General Counsel.

At its first convention in Montgomery in August 1957, the Southern Leadership Conference adopted the current name, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Basic decisions made by the founders at these early meeting included the adoption of nonviolent mass action as the cornerstone of strategy, the affiliation of local community organizations with SCLC across the South, and a determination to make the SCLC movement open to all, worldwide regardless of race, religion, or background.

