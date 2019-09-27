Robot Operating System Markets, 2027 Forecast

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robot Operating System - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Robot Operating System market accounted for $282.86 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $683.53 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing implementation of collaborative modular robots, growing demand for Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, and the rising adoption of low-cost industrial robots. However, high installation cost of low-volume production applications is restricting the market growth.



Amongst Robot Type, Collaborative Robots segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the benefits of collaborative robots (Cobot's) to perform certain light-duty tasks is driving the adoption of collaborative robots. Cobot's can be integrated with various sensors, vision systems, and passive compliance. It also integrates with overcurrent detection features which detect any imminent collision with humans.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period. The high adoption rate of digital technologies and automation, especially in China, Japan, and South Korea, has made APAC a lucrative market. The growing development in these countries is expected to provide several new opportunities for the ROS vendors in APAC.



Some of the key players in global Robot Operating System market are Husarion, Inc., ABB Ltd., Denso Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, iRobot Technologies, Fanuc Corporation, Omron Corporation, KUKA AG, Stanley Innovation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Cyberbotics Ltd, Clearpath Robots, Toshiba Corporation, Kawasaki Robotics, Yamaha Robotics, Epson Robots, Stryker Corporation and Nachi Robotic Systems Inc.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Robot Operating System Market, By Robot Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Commercial Robots

5.2.1 Portable

5.2.2 Stationary

5.3 Industrial Robots

5.3.1 SCARA Robots

5.3.2 Articulated Robots

5.3.3 Cartesian Robots

5.3.4 Linear Robots

5.3.5 Collaborative Robots

5.3.6 Parallel Robots

5.3.7 Other Industrial Robots



6 Global Robot Operating System Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Plastic Injection and Blow Molding

6.3 Metal Stamping and Press Tending

6.4 Pick and Place

6.5 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Tending

6.6 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Handling and Information Communication and Technology (ICT)

6.7 Testing and Quality Inspection

6.8 Co-packing and End Of Line Packaging



7 Global Robot Operating System Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Industrial

7.2.1 Logistics and Warehousing

7.2.2 Food and Packaging

7.2.3 Electrical and Electronics

7.2.4 Plastic, Rubber, and Chemicals

7.2.5 Automotive

7.2.6 Information Technology

7.2.7 Other Industrials

7.2.7.1 Metals and Machinery

7.2.7.2 Energy

7.3 Commercial

7.3.1 Healthcare

7.3.1.1 Hospitals

7.3.1.2 Pharmaceuticals

7.3.2 Hospitality

7.3.2.1 Hotels

7.3.2.2 Restaurants

7.3.3 Retail

7.3.3.1 Big Retail Stores

7.3.3.2 Small Retail Stores

7.3.4 Agriculture & Farming

7.3.5 Other Commercials

7.3.5.1 Domestic Services

7.3.5.2 Entertainment

7.4 Other End Users

7.4.1 Education

7.4.2 Aerospace & Defense



8 Global Robot Operating System Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Husarion Inc.

10.2 ABB Ltd.

10.3 Denso Corporation

10.4 Microsoft Corporation

10.5 iRobot Technologies

10.6 Fanuc Corporation

10.7 Omron Corporation

10.8 KUKA AG

10.9 Stanley Innovation

10.10 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

10.11 Panasonic Corporation

10.12 Cyberbotics Ltd.

10.13 Clearpath Robots

10.14 Toshiba Corporation

10.15 Kawasaki Robotics

10.16 Yamaha Robotics

10.17 Epson Robots

10.18 Stryker Corporation

10.19 Nachi Robotic Systems Inc.



