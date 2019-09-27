Global Market for Steel Wire Rope & Plastic Rope Set to Reach $18.7 Billion by 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Steel Wire Rope & Plastic Rope - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Steel Wire Rope & Plastic Rope market accounted for $10.61 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $18.70 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.



High strength, the low weight of plastic ropes and safety aspects of plastic ropes are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, high cost of raw materials and frequent preventive maintenance of plastic ropes are restricting market growth.



Based on Application, the industrial & crane segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the large consumption of these ropes in this industry. These ropes have excellent impact resistance, flexibility, and high strength due to which they are preferred in industrial & crane sector.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the increase in demand for steel wire rope & plastic ropes from marine & fishing, construction, mining, and other industries. APAC is one of the key markets for steel wire ropes with considerable scope for growth in construction, fishing, and mining sectors.



Some of the key players profiled in the Steel Wire Rope & Plastic Rope market include Bekaert SA, Bexco NV SA, Cortland Limited, DSR, English Braids Ltd., Gustav Wolf, Jiangsu Langshan, Katradis Marine Ropes Ind. S.A., Kiswire, Lanex A.S., Marlow Ropes Ltd., Novatec Braids, Ltd., Pfeifer, Samson Rope Technologies, Inc., Southern Ropes, Teufelberger Holding AG, Tokyo Rope, Usha Martin, Wireco Worldgroup Inc. and Yale Cordage Inc.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Steel Wire Rope & Plastic Rope Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 High-Modulus Polyethylene (HMPE)

5.3 Nylon

5.4 Polyester

5.5 Polypropylene

5.6 Specialty Fibers

5.7 Steel



6 Global Steel Wire Rope & Plastic Rope Market, By Type of Lay

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Lang Lay

6.3 Regular Lay



7 Global Steel Wire Rope & Plastic Rope Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Construction

7.3 Crane

7.4 Industrial & Crane

7.5 Marine & Fishing

7.7 Mining

7.8 Oil & Gas

7.9 Sports & Leisure

7.10 Other Applications



8 Global Steel Wire Rope & Plastic Rope Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Bekaert S.A.

10.2 Bexco N.V. S.A.

10.3 Cortland Limited

10.4 DSR

10.5 English Braids Ltd.

10.6 Gustav Wolf

10.7 Jiangsu Langshan

10.8 Katradis Marine Ropes Ind. S.A.

10.9 Kiswire

10.10 Lanex A.S.

10.11 Marlow Ropes Ltd.

10.12 Novatec Braids Ltd.

10.13 Pfeifer

10.14 Samson Rope Technologies Inc.

10.15 Southern Ropes

10.16 Teufelberger Holding AG

10.17 Tokyo Rope

10.18 Usha Martin

10.19 Wireco Worldgroup Inc.

10.20 Yale Cordage Inc.



