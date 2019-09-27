Ragnarok M: Eternal Love Launches in Europe, Turkey, and Russia on October 16, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Seoul, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that its wholly‑owned subsidiary in the United States, Gravity Interactive Inc., (“Gravity Interactive”) is officially launching its hugely popular Mobile MMORPG Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Europe, Turkey, and Russia on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. The game will be available in different languages including English, Portuguese, Spanish, Russian, German, French, and Turkish, etc.

The Closed Beta Test (CBT) for Ragnarok M: Eternal Love will start on October 10. The company will enhance the game quality by reflecting player’s feedbacks and CBT results before the official release date.

Gravity announced the launch of Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Europe attending presentation at ‘Korea Pavilion’ of Gamescom in Germany in August 2019. After the announcement, the game achieved over 770,000 of pre-registration sign ups and attracted great attention from users around the world for launching in Europe.

Ragnarok M: Eternal Love sets to take Europe, Turkey, and Russia with following success in China, Taiwan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, North America, South America, Oceania, and Japan. Ragnarok M: Eternal Love has achieved more than 27 million downloads all over the world as of September 2019.

With broad and deep experience servicing overseas markets, Gravity is looking forward to providing an enjoyable and stable game environment in Europe, Turkey, and Russia.

[Pre-Registration link] http://www.romeleu.com/

[Official Facebook link] https://www.facebook.com/PlayRagnarokMEU

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 83 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr .

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee

Ms. Minji Oh

IR Unit

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: ir@gravity.co.kr

Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.