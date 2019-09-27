Military AutoSource (MAS) and Ford Motor Company Present Operation Homeward Bound Contest to Give Overseas U.S. Military Personnel a Chance to Win a $2,500 Delta Gift Card.

This one-of-a-kind contest gives our U.S. Military personnel stationed or deployed overseas a chance to win a $2,500 Delta gift card so they can fly home for the holidays or important family events on us.

/EIN News/ -- Woodbury, NY, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of the brave and dedicated men and women of our armed forces, Military AutoSource (MAS), a subsidiary of the Overseas Military Sales Corporation (OMSC), in partnership with Ford Motor Company are proud to present Operation Homeward Bound. This one-of-a-kind contest gives our U.S. Military personnel stationed or deployed overseas a chance to win a $2,500 Delta gift card so they can fly home for the holidays or important family events on us.

With the holidays right around the corner, what better way to celebrate than with a surprise visit home to see loved ones. To enter for a chance to win this exciting prize, visit: militaryautosource.com/homewardbound to submit a short, 300 to 500 word essay telling us why you, a spouse or a friend stationed or deployed overseas deserves to win this exciting prize. Enter now until November 15th. One grand winner will be selected from the top submissions to receive a $2,500 Delta gift card.

After hearing stories of servicemen and women missing important family events or holidays because of travel expenses MAS and Ford decided to create this contest to help reunite hard-working military servicemen and women with friends and family. We believe an expensive airline ticket shouldn't keep our armed forces from seeing their family and friends, especially during important events and holidays.

“We’re proud to present the Operation Homeward Bound contest. It’s just one of the small ways we can give back and demonstrate our continued commitment and appreciation to our dedicated, brave and hardworking overseas U.S. Military community.” – David Goldring, Chairman and CEO, Overseas Military Sales Corporation

About Military AutoSource (MAS)

Since 1963, MAS has served the overseas U.S. armed forces as the exclusive military distributor and retailer for leading automotive and motorsport manufacturers. This long history of serving the U.S. Military creates a strong understanding of the unique needs and demands of military life. As a result, the MAS shopping experience is personalized for every military member based on their individual needs, duty location and financing requirements.

With locations around the world, U.S. Military members can shop conveniently on base or online and schedule an appointment to meet with a local MAS product and program specialist. Our mission is to provide the most upfront, hassle-free, secure and trustworthy vehicle buying program available.

Learn more about Military AutoSource (MAS) and the exclusive buying program for overseas U.S. Military. # # #

