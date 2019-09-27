Global Aircraft Switches Market Analysis by Type, Platform, Application, End-user, Geography, and Competition (2018-2027)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Switches - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aircraft Switches market accounted for $2.13 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.



High utilization of electronics in aviation systems and rising demand of in-flight entertainment & connectivity are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. Moreover, the high use of switches in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and space applications is providing opportunities for market growth. However, increasing touch screen technology replacing manual switches is one of the restraining factors for the market.



Based on Platform, Rotary Wing segment is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing air travel, the rise in disposable income of the middle-class people, and developing international trade & the travel industry across the globe. Solid development in this sector has resulted in increasing the number of aircraft orders to address the increasing air passenger traffic.



By Geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the demand for commercial aircraft is continuously increasing, because of which aircraft manufacturers are expanding their product offering, thereby creating a significant necessity for aircraft switches.



Some of the key players profiled in the Aircraft Switches market include United Technologies Corporation (Collins Aerospace), Unison Industries, TE Connectivity, Safran, Raytheon, Meggitt, ITT Aerospace, Hydra-Electric Company, Honeywell, Esterline Technologies, Eaton Corporation, Curtiss-Wright, C&K, Baran Advanced Technologies (Barantec) and Ametek.



