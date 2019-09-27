Global Ear Tube Devices Market to Cross $88 Million by 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ear Tube Devices - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Ear Tube Devices market accounted for $69.01 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $88.48 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.



The high prevalence of otitis media, development of new and improved ear tube products, high awareness level among practitioners and patients are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, disadvantages of ear tubes, availability of alternatives, and unfavorable reimbursement conditions in underdeveloped nations are restricting the market growth.



Based on End-user, Ear Nose Throat (ENT) clinics segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the increase in patient demand for the ear tubes that are having the hearing issues so as to sort them out easily with general surgery.



By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the focus on new product developments for ear tube devices which would ease in the treatment method and also by improving the healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Ear Tube Devices market include Acclarent, Adept Medical, Anthony Products, Aventa Med, DTR Medical, Exmoor Plastics, Grace Medical, Heinz Kurz, Medtronic, Olympus, Preceptis Medical, Preceptis Medical, Summit Medical, and Teleflex.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Ear Tube Devices Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Fluoroplastic Tube

5.3 Metal Tube

5.4 Micron

5.5 Phosphorylcholine (PC)

5.6 Polyethylene

5.7 Silicone Tube

5.8 Stainless Steel

5.9 Titanium

5.10 Ultrasil

5.11 Other Materials



6 Global Ear Tube Devices Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ambulatory Surgical Center

6.3 Ear Nose Throat (ENT) Clinics

6.4 Home Usage

6.5 Hospitals



7 Global Ear Tube Devices Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Acclarent

9.2 Adept Medical

9.3 Anthony Products

9.4 AventaMed

9.5 DTR Medical

9.6 Exmoor Plastics

9.7 Grace Medical

9.8 Heinz Kurz

9.9 Medtronic

9.10 Olympus

9.11 Preceptis Medical

9.12 Summit Medical

9.13 Teleflex



