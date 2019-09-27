Global Pipeline & Process Services Market Analysis, 2018-2019 & 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pipeline & Process Services - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Pipeline & Process Services market accounted for $3.16 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $5.48 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.



Increasing consumption of natural gas, rising demand for energy and the discovery of new gas and oil reserves, high investments lined up for pipeline business are some key factors influencing the market growth. However, issues related to by cross-border oil & gas pipeline projects is hampering the market growth.



Based on service, the pre-commissioning & commissioning segment is constantly enhancing due to huge volume of pipeline (km) pre-commissioning in North America and Asia Pacific regions. Pre-commissioning is the series of processes carried out on the pipeline before the final product is introduced.



By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to rising demand for energy and transportation produced crude &natural gas from remote locations in the region.



Some of the key players in Pipeline & Process Services market include Halliburton, IPEC, Trans Asia Pipelines, BHGE, Enermech, Saudi Aramco, Bluefin Group, Hydratight, IKM, Techfem Spa, Altus Intervention, Schlumberger Limited, Chenergy Services, Tucker Energy Services, and Future Pipe Industries.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Pipeline & Process Services Market, By Asset Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Pipeline

5.2.1 Distribution Pipeline

5.2.2 Transmission Pipeline

5.3 Process

5.3.1 Forties Pipeline System (FPS)

5.3.2 Refinery & Petrochemical Facilities

5.3.3 Gas Storage

5.3.4 Gas Processing



6 Global Pipeline & Process Services Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pre-Commissioning & Commissioning

6.2.1 Dewatering & Leak Testing

6.2.2 Filling, Cleaning and Gauging

6.2.3 Hydrostatic Testing

6.2.4 Pressure Testing

6.2.5 Other Pre-Commissioning & Commissioning Services

6.2.6 Nitrogen Services

6.2.7 Chemical Cleaning

6.3 Inspection Services

6.4 Decommissioning

6.4.1 Nitrogen Service

6.4.2 Flushing

6.4.3 Bolting & Tensioning

6.4.4 Pipe Freezing

6.4.5 Chemical Cleaning

6.4.6 Other Decommissioning Services

6.5 Maintenance

6.5.1 Flange Management

6.5.2 Flow Remediation

6.5.3 Chemical Cleaning

6.5.4 Bolting & Tensioning, & Flange Management

6.5.5 Nitrogen Services

6.5.6 Pipe Freezing

6.5.7 Other Maintenance Services

6.6 Other Services

6.6.1 Umbilical Services

6.6.1.1 Umbilical Flushing

6.6.1.2 Umbilical Testing

6.6.2 Pneumatic Testing

6.6.3 De-scaling

6.6.4 De-sanding

6.6.5 De-oiling

6.6.6 Corrosion Prevention

6.6.7 Vacuum Drying

6.6.8 Hot Oil Flushing



7 Global Pipeline & Process Services Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Power Generation

7.3 Chemicals and Refined Products

7.4 Water and Waste Water

7.5 Oil & Gas

7.6 Other End Users



8 Global Pipeline & Process Services Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Halliburton

10.2 IPEC

10.3 Trans Asia Pipelines

10.4 BHGE

10.5 Enermech

10.6 Saudi Aramco

10.7 Bluefin Group

10.8 Hydratight

10.9 IKM

10.10 Techfem Spa

10.11 Altus Intervention

10.12 Schlumberger Limited

10.13 Chenergy Services

10.14 Tucker Energy Services

10.15 Future Pipe Industries



