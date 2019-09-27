Commercial Services - Global Market Size & Growth (2014-2022), Product Analysis, Trends & Strategies, Supply Chain, Competitive Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Services Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the commercial services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global commercial services market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global commercial services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global commercial services market.



With companies focusing on core business operations, automated billing systems are widely being used to minimize billing errors and reduce costs. Automated systems generate and send electronic copies of the invoices directly to customers. Automated billing systems enable tracking of unpaid bills, automate payment reminders and recurring invoices, manage discounts and coupons, and creation of customized invoices.



These systems also generate real time reports on sales, orders, budgets that help track business performance. Many software as a service providers are offering CRM applications which offer solutions for billing, sales and other functions in an organization. Some of the popular automated billing systems include Zoho Invoice, Salesforce, QuickBooks, Invoice2go and Intacct.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The commercial services market section of the report gives context. It compares the commercial services market with other segments of the services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, commercial services indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Office Administrative Services, Facilities Support Services, Employment Services, Business Support Services, Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services, Waste Management And Remediation Services, Investigation And Security Services, Services to Buildings And Dwellings, Other Support Services , Administrative Management Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health Management Services, Others - Office Administrative Services , Maintenance Services, Security & Guard Services, Reception Services, Other Facilities Support Services , Employment Placement Agencies, Executive Search Services, Temporary Help Services, Professional Employer Organizations , Document Preparation Services, Telephone Call Centers, Business Service Centers, Collection Agencies, Credit Bureaus, Others - Business Support Services , Travel Agencies, Tour Operators, Convention And Visitors Bureaus, Other Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services , Waste Collection, Waste Treatment And Disposal, Remediation Services, Other Waste Management Services , Investigation, Guard, And Armored Car Services, Security Systems Services , Exterminating And Pest Control Services, Janitorial Services, Landscaping Services, Carpet And Upholstery Cleaning Services, Others - Services to Buildings And Dwellings , Packaging And Labeling Services, Convention And Trade Show Organizers, All Other Support Services

Companies Mentioned: Adecco Group, Randstad Holding, Manpower Inc, Waste Management Inc, Iss A/S

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, commercial services indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

