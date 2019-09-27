The World Market for Metal & Mineral Manufacturing (2014-2022)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal And Mineral Manufacturing Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the metal and mineral manufacturing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global metal and mineral manufacturing market, accounting for 51% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 18% of the global metal and mineral manufacturing market. Africa was the smallest region accounting for 3% of the market.



Metal manufacturing companies are increasing R&D expenditure to launch new product lines. They are launching advanced products such as ultra-light alloys as opposed to commodities. For instance, according to a report by KPMG in 2015, 32% of the metal manufacturing companies spend more than 6% of revenues on R&D and 70% of the companies are expected to invest on existing product lines. Thus, introduction of new product lines through increased R&D spend is a significant trend in the metal manufacturing industry.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider metal and mineral manufacturing market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The metal and mineral manufacturing market section of the report gives context. It compares the metal and mineral manufacturing market with other segments of the metal and mineral manufacturing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, metal and mineral manufacturing indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Mineral Products, Metal Manufacturing, Metal Products Cement And Concrete Product Manufacturing, Glass And Glass Product Manufacturing, Other Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing, Clay Product And Refractory Manufacturing, Lime And Gypsum Product Manufacturing , Iron And Steel Mills And Ferroalloy Manufacturing, Nonferrous Metal Production And Processing, Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing, Foundries, Steel Product Manufacturing , Forging And Stamping, Cutlery And Hand tool Manufacturing, Architectural And Structural Metals Manufacturing, Boiler, Tank, And Shipping Container Manufacturing, Hardware Manufacturing, Spring And Wire Product Manufacturing, Machine Shops; Turned Product; And Screw, Nut, And Bolt Manufacturing, Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating, And Allied Activities, Metal Valve Manufacturing, Other Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing

Companies Mentioned: Arcelor Mittal, POSCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, LafargeHolcim, JFE

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, metal and mineral manufacturing indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

