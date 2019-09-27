Analysis on the $2.2 Billion Aircraft Transparencies Market, 2018 to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Transparencies - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aircraft Transparencies market accounted for $1.32 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.



Technological advancements and an increase in the number of aircraft deliveries are some of the factors fuelling market growth. However, costly maintenance & repair, overhaul services, and stringent regulatory norms are restricting market growth.



The growth of the aerospace industries in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions has a direct influence on the demand for aircraft transparencies. An excellent mechanical and thermal property of polycarbonate material for robust transparencies is expected to accelerate the growth of aircraft transparencies market.



Furthermore, the demand for robust military transparency system is further likely to propel the market growth. However, the high cost of maintenance and repair is a major restraining factor for the growth of the aircraft transparencies market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the introduction of air taxis is likely to contribute to the newer opportunities for the key players operating in the market.



Based on aircraft type, the commercial aviation segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the increasing air travel, rise in disposable income of the middle-class population, and increased international trade and tourism across the globe. By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the increase in aircraft orders and supplies are encouraging manufacturers of aircraft transparencies to increase their sales year on year.



Some of the key players profiled in the Aircraft Transparencies market include Aeropair Ltd, Control Logistics Inc, CPS Aerospace, GE Aviation, Gentex Corporation, GKN Aerospace, LEE Aerospace, Llamas Plastics, Inc., Mecaplex, Nordam, Plexiweiss GmbH, PPG Industries, Saint-Gobain, Spartech and Texstars.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Aircraft Transparencies Market, By Aircraft

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Business Jets & General Aviation

5.3 Commercial Aviation

5.3.1 Air Taxis

5.3.2 Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)

5.3.3 Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)

5.3.4 Very Large Aircraft (VLA)

5.3.5 Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)

5.4 Helicopters

5.4.1 Commercial

5.4.2 Military

5.5 Military Aviation

5.5.1 Fighter Aircraft

5.5.2 Transport Aircraft



6 Global Aircraft Transparencies Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Acrylic

6.3 Glass

6.4 Polycarbonate



7 Global Aircraft Transparencies Market, By Coating

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bismuth Oxide

7.3 Gold

7.4 Indium Tin Oxide (ITO)

7.5 Polyurethane



8 Global Aircraft Transparencies Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cabin Interiors

8.3 Canopies

8.4 Chin Bubbles

8.5 Landing Lights & Wingtip Lenses

8.6 Windows

8.7 Windshields

8.8 Other Applications

8.8.1 Shipboard Displays

8.8.2 Skylights

8.8.3 Transparent Armor



9 Global Aircraft Transparencies Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aftermarket

9.3 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)



10 Global Aircraft Transparencies Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Aeropair Ltd.

12.2 Control Logistics Inc.

12.3 CPS Aerospace

12.4 GE Aviation

12.5 Gentex Corporation

12.6 GKN Aerospace

12.7 LEE Aerospace

12.8 Llamas Plastics, Inc.

12.9 Mecaplex

12.10 Nordam

12.11 Plexiweiss GmbH

12.12 PPG Industries

12.13 Saint-Gobain

12.14 Spartech

12.15 Texstars



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3pcmvj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.