Analysis on the $2.2 Billion Aircraft Transparencies Market, 2018 to 2027
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Transparencies - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Aircraft Transparencies market accounted for $1.32 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
Technological advancements and an increase in the number of aircraft deliveries are some of the factors fuelling market growth. However, costly maintenance & repair, overhaul services, and stringent regulatory norms are restricting market growth.
The growth of the aerospace industries in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions has a direct influence on the demand for aircraft transparencies. An excellent mechanical and thermal property of polycarbonate material for robust transparencies is expected to accelerate the growth of aircraft transparencies market.
Furthermore, the demand for robust military transparency system is further likely to propel the market growth. However, the high cost of maintenance and repair is a major restraining factor for the growth of the aircraft transparencies market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the introduction of air taxis is likely to contribute to the newer opportunities for the key players operating in the market.
Based on aircraft type, the commercial aviation segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the increasing air travel, rise in disposable income of the middle-class population, and increased international trade and tourism across the globe. By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the increase in aircraft orders and supplies are encouraging manufacturers of aircraft transparencies to increase their sales year on year.
Some of the key players profiled in the Aircraft Transparencies market include Aeropair Ltd, Control Logistics Inc, CPS Aerospace, GE Aviation, Gentex Corporation, GKN Aerospace, LEE Aerospace, Llamas Plastics, Inc., Mecaplex, Nordam, Plexiweiss GmbH, PPG Industries, Saint-Gobain, Spartech and Texstars.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Aircraft Transparencies Market, By Aircraft
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Business Jets & General Aviation
5.3 Commercial Aviation
5.3.1 Air Taxis
5.3.2 Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)
5.3.3 Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)
5.3.4 Very Large Aircraft (VLA)
5.3.5 Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)
5.4 Helicopters
5.4.1 Commercial
5.4.2 Military
5.5 Military Aviation
5.5.1 Fighter Aircraft
5.5.2 Transport Aircraft
6 Global Aircraft Transparencies Market, By Material
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Acrylic
6.3 Glass
6.4 Polycarbonate
7 Global Aircraft Transparencies Market, By Coating
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Bismuth Oxide
7.3 Gold
7.4 Indium Tin Oxide (ITO)
7.5 Polyurethane
8 Global Aircraft Transparencies Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cabin Interiors
8.3 Canopies
8.4 Chin Bubbles
8.5 Landing Lights & Wingtip Lenses
8.6 Windows
8.7 Windshields
8.8 Other Applications
8.8.1 Shipboard Displays
8.8.2 Skylights
8.8.3 Transparent Armor
9 Global Aircraft Transparencies Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Aftermarket
9.3 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)
10 Global Aircraft Transparencies Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Aeropair Ltd.
12.2 Control Logistics Inc.
12.3 CPS Aerospace
12.4 GE Aviation
12.5 Gentex Corporation
12.6 GKN Aerospace
12.7 LEE Aerospace
12.8 Llamas Plastics, Inc.
12.9 Mecaplex
12.10 Nordam
12.11 Plexiweiss GmbH
12.12 PPG Industries
12.13 Saint-Gobain
12.14 Spartech
12.15 Texstars
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3pcmvj
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.