Global $2.78 Bn Pipeline Integrity Market, 2027 - Introduction of the Digital Twin Technology in Pipeline Operation is Providing Opportunities

The Global Pipeline Integrity market accounted for $1.62 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $2.78 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.



Increased government rules and regulations for pipeline assessment, rising investments in pipeline infrastructure and developments in the field of integrity management are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of the digital twin technology in pipeline operation is providing opportunities for market growth. However, troubles in pipeline assessment and cross-border pipelines are the restraining factors for the market.



Based on Application, Onshore segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the growing demand for oil & gas and rising environmental concerns identified with its transportation. The onshore segment represents various evaluations such as metal loss/corrosion, geometry deformation, and crack & leak detection.



By Geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing shale gas & oil production and favourable regulations related to the licensing of Exploration & Production (E&P) activities. The United States has a highly integrated network of pipelines for transferring natural gas throughout the continent.



Some of the key players profiled in the Pipeline Integrity market include T.D. Williamson, SGS, Schneider Electric, Rosen, Quest Integrity Group, NDT Global, Lin Scan, Intertek, IKM Gruppen, Enermech, Emerson, Dacon Inspection Technologies, Baker Hughes, A GE Company, Applus and Altus Intervention.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Pipeline Integrity Market, By Service

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Testing Services

5.2.1 Vacuum Testing

5.2.2 Testing Plugs

5.2.3 Pneumatic Testing

5.2.4 Petroleum Pipeline Testing

5.2.5 Hydrostatic Testing

5.3 Software Services

5.4 Monitoring Services

5.5 Inspection Services

5.5.1 Ultrasonic

5.5.2 Magnetic Flux

5.5.3 Caliper

5.6 Cleaning Services



6 Global Pipeline Integrity Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Refined Products

6.3 Oil

6.4 Gas



7 Global Pipeline Integrity Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Onshore

7.3 Offshore



8 Global Pipeline Integrity Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 T.D. Williamson

10.2 SGS

10.3 Schneider Electric

10.4 Rosen

10.5 Quest Integrity Group

10.6 NDT Global

10.7 Lin Scan

10.8 Intertek

10.9 IKM Gruppen

10.10 Enermech

10.11 Emerson

10.12 Dacon Inspection Technologies

10.13 Baker Hughes, A GE Company

10.14 Applus

10.15 Altus Intervention



