Global Healthcare BPO Market Analysis 2018-2019 and Forecast to 2027: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Recommendations

The Global Healthcare BPO market accounted for $211.23 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $576.41 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.



The rapid increase in clinical process outsourcing (CPO) and the rise of nearshore outsourcing destinations are the factors driving the market. However, the hidden costs of outsourcing, fear of losing visibility and control over the business process are hampering the market growth.



Based on the payer services, the product development & business acquisition service segment is having a growing prominence during the forecast period due to the factors such as increasing number of people enrolling for health plans, payers find it harder to deal with increases in volume themselves and also the risk related with losses.



By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand and is expected to continue its stronghold for few more years due to the presence of strong reimbursement framework, high public and private healthcare expenditure, and a high percentage of claim records.



Some of the key players in Global Healthcare BPO market include Cognizant Technology Solutions, Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, Accenture, Firstsource Solutions, Genpact, Infosys, Invensis Technologies, IBM, Quintiles IMS Holdings, Omega Healthcare, Tata Consultancy Services, Xerox, R1 RCM, Lonza, WNS (Holdings), and Paraxel.



