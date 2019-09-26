There were 583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,464 in the last 365 days.

BeiGene Announces Clinical Data on Tislelizumab and Pamiparib to Be Presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2019

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BEIJING, China, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that clinical data on its investigational anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab and its investigational PARP inhibitor pamiparib will be presented in five poster presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2019, taking place September 27 – October 1, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

Poster Presentations:

Title: Population Pharmacokinetics of Tislelizumab in Patients with Advanced Tumors
Presentation #: 483P
Date: Saturday, September 28
Time: 12:00 – 13:00 CEST
Location: Poster Area (Hall 4)
Presenter: Chi-Yuan Wu, Ph.D., BeiGene


Title: Tislelizumab Exposure-Response Analyses of Efficacy and Safety in Patients with Advanced Tumors
Presentation #: 482P
Date: Saturday, September 28
Time: 12:00 – 13:00 CEST
Location: Poster Area (Hall 4)
Presenter: Chi-Yuan Wu, Ph.D., BeiGene


Title: Updated Results of the PARP1/2 Inhibitor Pamiparib in Combination with Low-dose Temozolomide in Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors
Presentation #: 451PD
Date: Saturday, September 28
Time: 16:30 – 18:00 CEST
Location: Alicante Auditorium (Hall 3)
Presenter: Agostina Stradella, M.D., Catalan Institute of Oncology, Spain


Title: Safety, Antitumor Activity, and Pharmacokinetics of Pamiparib, a PARP1/2 Inhibitor, in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors: Updated Phase 1 Dose-Escalation/Expansion Results
Presentation #: 452PD
Date: Saturday, September 28
Time: 16:30 – 18:00 CEST
Location: Alicante Auditorium (Hall 3)
Presenter: Mark Voskoboynik, MBBS, FRACP, Nucleus Network, Australia


Title: First Report of Efficacy and Safety from a Phase 2 Trial of Tislelizumab, an Anti-PD-1 Antibody, for the Treatment of PD-L1+ Locally Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma in Asian Patients
Presentation #: 920P
Date: Monday, September 30
Time: 12:00 – 13:00 CEST
Location: Poster Area (Hall 4)
Presenter: Dingwei Ye, M.D., Ph.D., Fudan University Cancer Institute, China
   

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, commercial-stage, research-based biotechnology company focused on molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics. With a team of over 2,700 employees in China, the United States, Australia and Europe, BeiGene is advancing a pipeline consisting of novel oral small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for cancer. BeiGene is also working to create combination solutions aimed to have both a meaningful and lasting impact on cancer patients. BeiGene markets ABRAXANE® (nanoparticle albumin–bound paclitaxel), REVLIMID® (lenalidomide), and VIDAZA® (azacitidine) in China under a license from Celgene Corporation.1

   
Investor Contact Media Contact
Craig West Liza Heapes
+1 857-302-5189 +1 857-302-5663
ir@beigene.com media@beigene.com


 

1 ABRAXANE®, REVLIMID® and VIDAZA® are registered trademarks of Celgene Corporation.

Primary Logo

