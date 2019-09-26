BeiGene Announces Clinical Data on Tislelizumab and Pamiparib to Be Presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2019
/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BEIJING, China, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that clinical data on its investigational anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab and its investigational PARP inhibitor pamiparib will be presented in five poster presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2019, taking place September 27 – October 1, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.
Poster Presentations:
|Title:
|Population Pharmacokinetics of Tislelizumab in Patients with Advanced Tumors
|Presentation #:
|483P
|Date:
|Saturday, September 28
|Time:
|12:00 – 13:00 CEST
|Location:
|Poster Area (Hall 4)
|Presenter:
|Chi-Yuan Wu, Ph.D., BeiGene
|Title:
|Tislelizumab Exposure-Response Analyses of Efficacy and Safety in Patients with Advanced Tumors
|Presentation #:
|482P
|Date:
|Saturday, September 28
|Time:
|12:00 – 13:00 CEST
|Location:
|Poster Area (Hall 4)
|Presenter:
|Chi-Yuan Wu, Ph.D., BeiGene
|Title:
|Updated Results of the PARP1/2 Inhibitor Pamiparib in Combination with Low-dose Temozolomide in Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors
|Presentation #:
|451PD
|Date:
|Saturday, September 28
|Time:
|16:30 – 18:00 CEST
|Location:
|Alicante Auditorium (Hall 3)
|Presenter:
|Agostina Stradella, M.D., Catalan Institute of Oncology, Spain
|Title:
|Safety, Antitumor Activity, and Pharmacokinetics of Pamiparib, a PARP1/2 Inhibitor, in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors: Updated Phase 1 Dose-Escalation/Expansion Results
|Presentation #:
|452PD
|Date:
|Saturday, September 28
|Time:
|16:30 – 18:00 CEST
|Location:
|Alicante Auditorium (Hall 3)
|Presenter:
|Mark Voskoboynik, MBBS, FRACP, Nucleus Network, Australia
|Title:
|First Report of Efficacy and Safety from a Phase 2 Trial of Tislelizumab, an Anti-PD-1 Antibody, for the Treatment of PD-L1+ Locally Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma in Asian Patients
|Presentation #:
|920P
|Date:
|Monday, September 30
|Time:
|12:00 – 13:00 CEST
|Location:
|Poster Area (Hall 4)
|Presenter:
|Dingwei Ye, M.D., Ph.D., Fudan University Cancer Institute, China
About BeiGene
