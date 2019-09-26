American Kidney Fund Joins No Surprises: People Against Unfair Medical Bills to Urge Congress to Act to End Surprise Medical Billing

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Kidney Fund (AKF) President LaVarne Burton issued the following statement in support of No Surprises: People Against Unfair Medical Bills.

“Today, the American Kidney Fund (AKF) is proud to join the No Surprises: People Against Unfair Medical Bills campaign calling on Congress to enact legislation that immediately bans surprise medical billing while containing health care costs.

“For decades, we have been dedicated to providing resources for the more than 37 million Americans with kidney disease. Low-income dialysis and transplant patients often have nowhere else to turn to afford their lifesaving treatment, and it is exactly these patients who suffer most from unexpected medical bills.

“No patient should face financial ruin for their health care because of emergency coverage or network problems that create outrageously high medical bills. Organizations like AKF work tirelessly to help patients afford the care they need and it’s vital that surprise billing be eliminated.

“It is time for Congress to help relieve patients of the trauma of surprise medical bills and allow them to focus on what matters: their health and well-being.”

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nation’s leading kidney nonprofit. AKF works on behalf of the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through transplant. With programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy, no kidney organization impacts more lives than AKF. AKF is one of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, investing 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and holds the highest 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Alice Andors American Kidney Fund 240-292-7053 aandors@kidneyfund.org



