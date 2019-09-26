Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Celebrates Women Leaders in the Cruise Industry on World Maritime Day

/EIN News/ --

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the world’s largest cruise industry trade association, is celebrating World Maritime Day and embracing the 2019 theme, "Empowering Women in the Maritime Community". The annual observance and theme offer the chance to raise awareness of the importance of diversity and gender equality in the cruise industry as well as highlight the significant contributions of women at the helm of cruise leadership.

“A cruise ship may be a vacation destination for guests, but it's also a workplace for a diverse crew onboard. Gender diversity is as critical to a ship as it is to any enterprise, encouraging teamwork and creativity while bringing a range of perspectives,” said Kelly Craighead, president and CEO, CLIA. “Elevating women to leadership positions in the cruise industry makes good business sense. Research shows women hold the purchasing power when it comes to decisions and bookings in the multi-trillion-dollar travel and tourism industry. It’s more important than ever to have women at every level of leadership in the cruise industry bringing better representation and customer understanding.”

Today, the cruise industry is recognizing the historic path women have navigated in cruise leadership roles including:

Ellen Bettridge – President and CEO of Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection and U River Cruises, Ellen Bettridge, is leading luxury river cruising in new directions. In her leadership role, she helps to further Uniworld's positioning and innovation in the river cruise industry.

Vicki Freed – Senior vice president of sales and trade support & service, oversees the largest sales organization in the cruise industry at Royal Caribbean International, and is known as a vocal supporter of Travel Agent Partners. During her career, Vicki became the first female chairman of Cruise Line International Association's (CLIA) marketing and travel agent training arm of North America.

Pamela Hoffee - In 2018, Avalon Waterways announced Pamela Hoffee was taking the helm as Managing Director, overseeing all-things river cruising for the company. For 15 years, Pam has led product and operations for the Globus family of brands. As the managing director of the company, Pam is steering this leading river cruise company into the future, supported by a team across the globe.

Captain Serena Melani - Captain Serena Melani is an influential 30-year veteran of the maritime industry – one of the first women to work in maritime early in her career. She joined Regent Seven Seas Cruises where she was appointed the cruise line's first female Master Captain.

Jan Swartz – As president of Princess Cruises, Jan Swartz leads the fastest growing international premium cruise line in the world, overseeing a global cruise and tour company with a fleet of 17 modern ships that carry two million passengers annually to 380 destinations around the globe. Jan believes diverse teams drive better results, including working to draw more women to the cruise industry.

About Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) – One Industry, One Voice

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) is the world’s largest cruise industry trade association, providing a unified voice and leading authority of the global cruise community. The association has 15 offices globally with representation in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australasia. CLIA supports policies and practices that foster a safe, secure, healthy and sustainable cruise ship environment for the more than 30 million passengers who cruise annually and is dedicated to promote the cruise travel experience. The CLIA Community is comprised of the world’s most prestigious ocean, river and specialty cruise lines; a highly trained and certified travel agent community; and cruise line suppliers and partners, including ports & destinations, ship development, suppliers and business services. The organization’s mission is to be the unified global organization that helps its members succeed by advocating, educating and promoting for the common interests of the cruise community. For more information, visit www.cruising.org or follow Cruise Lines International Association on CLIA Facebook and Twitter pages.

