Thousands of Young Adults Nationwide Pledge a Year of Service to Help Students Succeed as part of City Year Opening Day Celebrations

3,000 City Year AmeriCorps members will support 350 schools across the country

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Year, an education nonprofit, will celebrate new City Year AmeriCorps members at Opening Day celebrations across the country this fall, as 3,000 young adults begin a year of national service at systemically under-resourced public schools. Over the next year, these City Year AmeriCorps members will help keep students on track to graduate from high school prepared for college and career success. Comcast NBCUniversal, a National Strategic Partner of City Year, is proud to be the national sponsor of City Year Opening Day at all City Year locations, in addition to sponsoring 23 teams of City Year AmeriCorps members across 16 cities in partnership with Red Nose Day.

City Year AmeriCorps members serve full time in 350 schools across 29 U.S. cities, tutoring and mentoring in classrooms and promoting essential social-emotional skills like cooperation and teamwork that are necessary for academic and life success.

``We are incredibly grateful for Comcast NBCUniversal’s long-standing partnership and commitment to City Year AmeriCorps members and the students they serve,” said City Year President Jim Balfanz. ``Comcast NBCUniversal’s sponsorship of Opening Day highlights its ongoing work with City Year to support youth leadership development and digital education experiences that make a difference in schools and communities.”

City Year AmeriCorps members build positive relationships with students by tutoring one-on-one and in small groups; collaborating with teachers to providing extra support in classrooms; and offering afterschool programs at partner schools. City Year teams also monitor the progress of students with real-time data to help spot and provide additional support to students who are at risk of falling behind in class.

“We are proud to invest in City Year’s work to make schools a welcoming place of opportunity and achievement for all students,’’ said David L. Cohen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer of Comcast Corp. and Chair of City Year’s National Board of Trustees. “Over the next year, this new class of City Year AmeriCorps members will be making a tremendous impact in the lives of students in high-need communities nationwide by providing them with the support and the access to the education and training they need for future success.”

In 2018, City Year and Comcast NBCUniversal entered into a three-year partnership renewal agreement, bringing Comcast NBCUniversal’s overall support of City Year to $115 million cash and in-kind. Through the partnership, Comcast NBCUniversal supports City Year’s national strategy to bring more computer science and coding experiences to students served by City Year and supports leadership development and training efforts. Comcast NBCUniversal also recognizes the accomplishments of City Year alumni through the annual Comcast NBCUniversal Leadership Awards.

This year, City Year AmeriCorps members will continue serving in uniforms provided by official Apparel Partner Aramark, who has been an important partner for City Year for the past 12 years. Aramark is providing significant in-kind support valued at $1.2 million to outfit more than 3,000 AmeriCorps members in their uniforms, including City Year's signature jacket.

About City Year

City Year helps students and schools succeed. Diverse teams of City Year AmeriCorps members provide support to students, classrooms and the whole school, helping to ensure that students in systemically under-resourced schools receive a high-quality education that prepares them with the skills and mindsets to thrive and contribute to their community. A 2015 study shows that schools that partner with City Year were up to two-to-three times more likely to improve on math and English assessments. A proud member of the AmeriCorps national service network, City Year is supported by the Corporation for National and Community Service, local school districts and private philanthropy. City Year partners with public schools in 29 communities across the U.S. and through international affiliates in the U.K. and South Africa. Learn more at www.cityyear.org, or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

