Mineworx Grants Stock Options

/EIN News/ -- SURREY, British Columbia, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Company" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announce the Company has granted an aggregate of 3,600,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and various consultants of the Company. The options are at an exercise price of $0.105 per share and valid for a period of five years from the date of the grant, subject to vesting provisions. The options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan approved by the shareholders on August 27, 2014.



During 2019, 2,250,000 unexercised Company stock options expired.

The grant of the options has been approved by the Board of Directors and is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth through partnerships with advanced mining projects as well as E-Waste opportunities through its collaboration with EnviroLeach Technologies. By utilizing its patented and patent pending environmentally friendly portable extraction technologies along with its licensed non-toxic, cyanide free precious metals formula these innovations will increase and enhance business opportunities by deploying cost effective, extractive metallurgical solutions.

