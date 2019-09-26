Progress 2019 Third Quarter Results Exceed Guidance

/EIN News/ -- Raises Guidance for Operating Margin and Earnings per Share



Announces 6% Dividend Increase

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced results for its fiscal third quarter ended August 31, 2019.



On a GAAP basis, revenue was $106.7 million during the quarter compared to $92.6 million in the same quarter last year, a year-over-year increase of 15% on an actual currency basis, and 17% on a constant currency basis. On a non-GAAP basis, revenue was $115.5 million during the quarter compared to $92.7 million in the same quarter last year, an increase of 25% on an actual currency basis and 26% on a constant currency basis.

On a GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share during the quarter was $0.30 compared to $0.32 in the same quarter last year, a decrease of 6%. On a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share during the quarter was $0.75 compared to $0.55 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 36%.

“Our third quarter performance was very strong, sustaining the momentum we’ve seen in our business throughout the year,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO at Progress. “We exceeded both our revenue and EPS guidance, with a better-than-expected contribution from Ipswitch, our recent acquisition. Our core business continues to perform well, and with our focus on accretive M&A going forward, I’m excited about our opportunity to create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Additional financial highlights included(1):

Three Months Ended GAAP Non-GAAP (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) August 31,

2019 August 31,

2018 %

Change August 31,

2019 August 31,

2018 %

Change Revenue $ 106,716 $ 92,603 15 % $ 115,521 $ 92,696 25 % Income from operations 15,960 19,103 (16 )% 45,835 32,767 40 % Operating margin 15 % 21 % (29 )% 40 % 35 % 14 % Net income 13,557 14,390 (6 )% 33,849 24,855 36 % Diluted earnings per share 0.30 0.32 (6 )% 0.75 0.55 36 % Cash from operations (GAAP) /Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 26,766 $ 23,301 15 % $ 27,394 $ 21,272 29 % (1) The Company adopted the new accounting standard related to revenue recognition ("ASC 606") effective December 1, 2018, using the full retrospective method. Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this standard.

Paul Jalbert, CFO, said: “I’m very pleased that we were able to raise our full year guidance for both operating margin and EPS, reflecting our ability to operate our business efficiently. Our integration efforts for Ipswitch remain on track, and we expect to have substantially all of the $15 million of cost synergies in place by the end of 2019, well ahead of schedule. We are focused on a strong Q4, and are confident we will achieve our financial goals for 2019.”



Other fiscal third quarter 2019 metrics and recent results included:

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $145.4 million at the end of the quarter;

DSO was 53 days compared to 43 days in the fiscal third quarter of 2018 and 42 days in the fiscal second quarter of 2019; and

On September 24, 2019, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share of common stock that will be paid on December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 2, 2019.

This represents an increase of 6% to the Company’s quarterly dividend.

2019 Business Outlook

Progress provides the following revised guidance for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2019 and the fiscal fourth quarter ending November 30, 2019:

(In millions, except percentages and per share amounts) FY 2019

GAAP FY 2019

Non-GAAP Q4 2019

GAAP Q4 2019

Non-GAAP Revenue $406 - $409 $425 - $428 $110 - $113 $116 - $119 Diluted earnings per share $0.88 - $0.90 $2.63 - $2.65 $0.19 - $0.22 $0.73 - $0.75 Operating margin 15% 37% * * Cash from operations (GAAP) /

Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $125 - $129 $125 - $130 * * Effective tax rate 17% 19% * * *We do not provide guidance for this financial measure.

Based on current exchange rates, the expected negative currency translation impact on Progress' fiscal year 2019 business outlook compared to 2018 exchange rates is approximately $7.4 million on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue, and approximately $0.06 on GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. The expected negative currency translation impact on Progress' fiscal Q4 2019 business outlook compared to 2018 exchange rates on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue, and on GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is approximately $1.3 million and $0.01, respectively. To the extent that there are changes in exchange rates versus the current environment, this may have an impact on Progress' business outlook.



Conference Call

Progress will hold a conference call to review its financial results for the fiscal third quarter of 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 26, 2019. The call can be accessed on the investor relations section of the company’s website, located at www.progress.com . Additionally, you can listen to the call by telephone by dialing 1-800-458-4121, pass code 8707166. The conference call will include comments followed by questions and answers. An archived version of the conference call and supporting materials will be available on the Progress website within the investor relations section after the live conference call.

Legal Notice Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

Progress provides non-GAAP financial information as additional information for investors. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Progress believes that the non-GAAP results described in this release are useful for an understanding of its ongoing operations and provide additional detail and an alternative method of assessing its operating results. A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments to the company's GAAP financial results is included in the tables below and is available on the Progress website at www.progress.com within the investor relations section. Additional information regarding the company's non-GAAP financial information is contained in the company's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with this press release, which is also available on the Progress website within the investor relations section.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Progress has identified some of these forward-looking statements with words like “believe,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “anticipate” and “continue,” the negative of these words, other terms of similar meaning or the use of future dates.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Progress' business outlook and financial guidance. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation:

(1) Economic, geopolitical and market conditions can adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition, including our revenue growth and profitability, which in turn could adversely affect our stock price. (2) We may fail to achieve our financial forecasts due to such factors as delays or size reductions in transactions, fewer large transactions in a particular quarter, fluctuations in currency exchange rates, or a decline in our renewal rates for contracts. (3) Our ability to successfully manage transitions to new business models and markets, including an increased emphasis on a cloud and subscription strategy, may not be successful. (4) If we are unable to develop new or sufficiently differentiated products and services, or to enhance and improve our existing products and services in a timely manner to meet market demand, partners and customers may not purchase new software licenses or subscriptions or purchase or renew support contracts. (5) We depend upon our extensive partner channel and we may not be successful in retaining or expanding our relationships with channel partners. (6) Our international sales and operations subject us to additional risks that can adversely affect our operating results, including risks relating to foreign currency gains and losses. (7) If the security measures for our software, services or other offerings are compromised or subject to a successful cyber-attack, or if such offerings contain significant coding or configuration errors, we may experience reputational harm, legal claims and financial exposure. (8) We have made acquisitions, including our recent acquisition of Ipswitch, and may make acquisitions in the future, and those acquisitions may not be successful, may involve unanticipated costs or other integration issues or may disrupt our existing operations. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Progress' business, please refer to Progress' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2018. Progress undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and Progress Software are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) August 31,

2019 August 31,

2018(1) %

Change August 31,

2019 August 31,

2018(1) %

Change Revenue: Software licenses $ 30,686 $ 22,852 34 % $ 83,216 $ 71,432 16 % Maintenance and services 76,030 69,751 9 % 213,044 209,445 2 % Total revenue 106,716 92,603 15 % 296,260 280,877 5 % Costs of revenue: Cost of software licenses 1,204 1,077 12 % 3,296 3,571 (8 )% Cost of maintenance and services 12,163 10,110 20 % 32,182 29,445 9 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 7,458 5,509 35 % 18,997 17,226 10 % Total costs of revenue 20,825 16,696 25 % 54,475 50,242 8 % Gross profit 85,891 75,907 13 % 241,785 230,635 5 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 25,177 21,752 16 % 72,332 64,838 12 % Product development 23,126 19,338 20 % 64,704 59,405 9 % General and administrative 13,506 12,218 11 % 38,445 35,670 8 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 7,068 3,319 113 % 14,841 9,956 49 % Fees related to shareholder activist — — * — 1,472 * Restructuring expenses 801 135 493 % 3,993 2,382 68 % Acquisition-related expenses 253 42 502 % 1,360 128 963 % Total operating expenses 69,931 56,804 23 % 195,675 173,851 13 % Income from operations 15,960 19,103 (16 )% 46,110 56,784 (19 )% Other expense, net (3,718 ) (1,961 ) (90 )% (8,038 ) (4,830 ) (66 )% Income before income taxes 12,242 17,142 (29 )% 38,072 51,954 (27 )% (Benefit) provision for income taxes(2) (1,315 ) 2,752 (148 )% 6,932 10,928 (37 )% Net income $ 13,557 $ 14,390 (6 )% $ 31,140 $ 41,026 (24 )% Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.32 (6 )% $ 0.70 $ 0.90 (22 )% Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.32 (6 )% $ 0.69 $ 0.88 (22 )% Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 44,716 45,130 (1 )% 44,761 45,730 (2 )% Diluted 45,303 45,576 (1 )% 45,292 46,380 (2 )% Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.155 $ 0.140 11 % $ 0.465 $ 0.420 11 % (1) The Company adopted ASC 606 effective December 1, 2018, using the full retrospective method. Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this standard. (2) In the third quarter of fiscal 2019, an out of period tax benefit of $3.6 million was recorded to adjust for overstated GAAP tax expenses of $1.1 million and $2.5 million in the first and second quarters of fiscal 2019, respectively. This tax benefit does not affect our non-GAAP results.





Stock-based compensation is included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, as follows: Cost of revenue $ 317 $ (96 ) 430 % $ 811 $ 419 94 % Sales and marketing 968 762 27 % 3,205 2,127 51 % Product development 1,529 1,744 (12 )% 5,393 5,774 (7 )% General and administrative 2,676 2,156 24 % 8,002 6,396 25 % Total $ 5,490 $ 4,566 20 % $ 17,411 $ 14,716 18 % *Not meaningful



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) August 31,

2019 November 30,

2018(1) Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 145,397 $ 139,513 Accounts receivable, net 63,617 59,715 Unbilled receivables 7,376 1,421 Other current assets 19,904 25,080 Assets held for sale — 5,776 Total current assets 236,294 231,505 Property and equipment, net 31,573 30,714 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 568,979 373,911 Long-term unbilled receivables 9,987 1,811 Other assets 13,092 6,209 Total assets $ 859,925 $ 644,150 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 62,524 $ 57,005 Current portion of long-term debt, net 8,836 5,819 Short-term deferred revenue 143,972 123,210 Total current liabilities 215,332 186,034 Long-term deferred revenue 16,554 12,730 Long-term debt, net 287,622 110,270 Other long-term liabilities 7,465 11,114 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 289,488 267,053 Retained earnings 43,464 56,949 Total shareholders’ equity 332,952 324,002 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 859,925 $ 644,150 (1) The Company adopted ASC 606 effective December 1, 2018, using the full retrospective method. Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this standard.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands) August 31,

2019 August 31,

2018(1) August 31,

2019 August 31,

2018(1) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 13,557 $ 14,390 $ 31,140 $ 41,026 Depreciation and amortization 16,822 11,014 40,160 33,647 Stock-based compensation 5,490 4,566 17,411 14,716 Other non-cash adjustments 743 (617 ) (5,695 ) (2,065 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (9,846 ) (6,052 ) 8,867 9,701 Net cash flows from operating activities 26,766 23,301 91,883 97,025 Capital expenditures (750 ) (2,772 ) (1,830 ) (5,968 ) Issuances of common stock, net of repurchases 2,044 (16,728 ) (18,653 ) (102,057 ) Dividend payments to shareholders (6,933 ) (6,371 ) (20,819 ) (19,472 ) Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — — (225,298 ) — Proceeds from the issuance of debt, net of payment of issuance costs — — 183,373 — Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, net — — 6,146 — Payments of principal on long-term debt (1,880 ) (1,547 ) (3,427 ) (4,641 ) Other (2,403 ) (2,202 ) (5,491 ) (10,615 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 16,844 (6,319 ) 5,884 (45,728 ) Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, beginning of period 128,553 144,200 139,513 183,609 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, end of period $ 145,397 $ 137,881 $ 145,397 $ 137,881 (1) The Company adopted ASC 606 effective December 1, 2018, using the full retrospective method. Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this standard.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands) August 31,

2019 August 31,

2018(1) %

Change August 31,

2019 August 31,

2018(1) %

Change Segment revenue: OpenEdge $ 78,607 $ 68,519 15 % $ 211,679 $ 204,789 3 % Data Connectivity and Integration 8,754 4,563 92 % 27,686 17,466 59 % Application Development and Deployment 19,355 19,521 (1 )% 56,895 58,622 (3 )% Total revenue 106,716 92,603 15 % 296,260 280,877 5 % Segment costs of revenue and operating expenses: OpenEdge 22,711 16,419 38 % 60,123 47,194 27 % Data Connectivity and Integration 1,943 1,520 28 % 5,249 4,823 9 % Application Development and Deployment 6,093 7,071 (14 )% 17,067 20,068 (15 )% Total costs of revenue and operating expenses 30,747 25,010 23 % 82,439 72,085 14 % Segment contribution margin: OpenEdge 55,896 52,100 7 % 151,556 157,595 (4 )% Data Connectivity and Integration 6,811 3,043 124 % 22,437 12,643 77 % Application Development and Deployment 13,262 12,450 7 % 39,828 38,554 3 % Total contribution margin 75,969 67,593 12 % 213,821 208,792 2 % Other unallocated expenses(2) 60,009 48,490 24 % 167,711 152,008 10 % Income from operations 15,960 19,103 (16 )% 46,110 56,784 (19 )% Other expense, net (3,718 ) (1,961 ) (90 )% (8,038 ) (4,830 ) (66 )% Income before income taxes $ 12,242 $ 17,142 (29 )% $ 38,072 $ 51,954 (27 )% (1) The Company adopted ASC 606 effective December 1, 2018, using the full retrospective method. Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this standard. (2) The following expenses are not allocated to our segments as we manage and report our business in these functional areas on a consolidated basis only: certain product development and corporate sales and marketing expenses, customer support, administration, amortization of acquired intangibles, stock-based compensation, fees related to shareholder activist, restructuring, and acquisition-related expenses.





SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

Revenue by Type (In thousands) Q3 2018(1) Q4 2018(1) Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Software licenses $ 22,852 $ 28,367 $ 22,802 $ 29,728 $ 30,686 Maintenance 62,170 61,759 59,999 62,528 67,611 Services 7,581 7,977 6,748 7,739 8,419 Total revenue $ 92,603 $ 98,103 $ 89,549 $ 99,995 $ 106,716 Revenue by Region (In thousands) Q3 2018(1) Q4 2018(1) Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 North America $ 49,756 $ 54,952 $ 46,498 $ 57,060 $ 61,816 EMEA 32,663 34,047 33,372 33,633 35,109 Latin America 4,600 4,260 4,461 4,108 3,862 Asia Pacific 5,584 4,844 5,218 5,194 5,929 Total revenue $ 92,603 $ 98,103 $ 89,549 $ 99,995 $ 106,716 Revenue by Segment (In thousands) Q3 2018(1) Q4 2018(1) Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 OpenEdge $ 68,519 $ 73,016 $ 65,252 $ 67,820 $ 78,607 Data Connectivity and Integration 4,563 5,663 6,000 12,932 8,754 Application Development and Deployment 19,521 19,424 18,297 19,243 19,355 Total revenue $ 92,603 $ 98,103 $ 89,549 $ 99,995 $ 106,716 (1) The Company adopted ASC 606 effective December 1, 2018, using the full retrospective method. Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this standard.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES - THIRD QUARTER

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended % Change (In thousands, except per share data) August 31, 2019 August 31, 2018(1) Non-GAAP Adjusted revenue: GAAP revenue $ 106,716 $ 92,603 Acquisition-related revenue(2) 8,805 93 Non-GAAP revenue $ 115,521 100 % $ 92,696 100 % 25 % Adjusted income from operations: GAAP income from operations $ 15,960 15 % $ 19,103 21 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 14,526 13 % 8,828 9 % Restructuring expenses and other 801 1 % 135 — % Stock-based compensation 5,490 4 % 4,566 5 % Acquisition-related revenue(2) and expenses 9,058 7 % 135 — % Non-GAAP income from operations $ 45,835 40 % $ 32,767 35 % 40 % Adjusted net income: GAAP net income $ 13,557 13 % $ 14,390 16 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 14,526 13 % 8,828 9 % Restructuring expenses and other 801 1 % 135 — % Stock-based compensation 5,490 4 % 4,566 5 % Acquisition-related revenue(2) and expenses 9,058 7 % 135 — % Provision for income taxes (9,583 ) (9 )% (3,199 ) (3 )% Non-GAAP net income $ 33,849 29 % $ 24,855 27 % 36 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share: GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.32 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.32 0.20 Restructuring expenses and other 0.02 — Stock-based compensation 0.12 0.10 Acquisition-related revenue(2) and expenses 0.20 — Provision for income taxes (0.21 ) (0.07 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.55 36 % Non-GAAP weighted avg shares outstanding - diluted 45,303 45,576 (1 )% (1) The Company adopted ASC 606 effective December 1, 2018, using the full retrospective method. Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this standard. (2) Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Progress' OpenEdge business segment for Ipswitch in fiscal year 2019 and to Progress' OpenEdge business segment for Kinvey and Application Development and Deployment business segment for Telerik in fiscal year 2018.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES - YEAR TO DATE

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended % Change (In thousands, except per share data) August 31, 2019 August 31, 2018(1) Non-GAAP Adjusted revenue: GAAP revenue $ 296,260 $ 280,877 Acquisition-related revenue(2) 12,285 312 Non-GAAP revenue $ 308,545 100 % $ 281,189 100 % 10 % Adjusted income from operations: GAAP income from operations $ 46,110 16 % $ 56,784 20 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 33,838 11 % 27,182 10 % Fees related to shareholder activist — — % 1,472 1 % Restructuring expenses and other 3,969 1 % 2,382 1 % Stock-based compensation 17,411 5 % 14,716 5 % Acquisition-related revenue(2) and expenses 13,645 4 % 440 — % Non-GAAP income from operations $ 114,973 37 % $ 102,976 37 % 12 % Adjusted net income: GAAP net income $ 31,140 11 % $ 41,026 15 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 33,838 11 % 27,182 10 % Fees related to shareholder activist — — % 1,472 1 % Restructuring expenses and other 3,969 1 % 2,382 1 % Stock-based compensation 17,411 5 % 14,716 5 % Acquisition-related revenue(2) and expenses 13,645 4 % 440 — % Provision for income taxes (13,978 ) (4 )% (10,479 ) (5 )% Non-GAAP net income $ 86,025 28 % $ 76,739 27 % 12 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share: GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.69 $ 0.88 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.75 0.59 Fees related to shareholder activist — 0.03 Restructuring expenses and other 0.09 0.05 Stock-based compensation 0.38 0.32 Acquisition-related revenue(2) and expenses 0.30 0.01 Provision for income taxes (0.31 ) (0.23 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.90 $ 1.65 15 % Non-GAAP weighted avg shares outstanding - diluted 45,292 46,380 (2 )% (1) The Company adopted ASC 606 effective December 1, 2018, using the full retrospective method. Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this standard. (2) Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Progress' OpenEdge business segment for Ipswitch in fiscal year 2019 and to Progress' OpenEdge business segment for Kinvey and Application Development and Deployment business segment for Telerik in fiscal year 2018.

OTHER NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - THIRD QUARTER

(Unaudited)

Revenue by Type (In thousands) Q3 2019 Non-GAAP

Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP

Revenue Software licenses $ 30,686 $ 89 $ 30,775 Maintenance 67,611 8,472 76,083 Services 8,419 244 8,663 Total revenue $ 106,716 $ 8,805 $ 115,521 Revenue by Region (In thousands) Q3 2019 Non-GAAP

Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP

Revenue North America $ 61,816 $ 4,946 $ 66,762 EMEA 35,109 1,526 36,635 Latin America 3,862 1,765 5,627 Asia Pacific 5,929 568 6,497 Total revenue $ 106,716 $ 8,805 $ 115,521 Revenue by Segment (In thousands) Q3 2019 Non-GAAP

Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP

Revenue OpenEdge $ 78,607 $ 8,805 $ 87,412 Data Connectivity and Integration 8,754 — 8,754 Application Development and Deployment 19,355 — 19,355 Total revenue $ 106,716 $ 8,805 $ 115,521 (1) Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Progress' OpenEdge business segment for Ipswitch in fiscal year 2019. Adjusted Free Cash Flow (In thousands) Q3 2019 Q3 2018 % Change Cash flows from operations $ 26,766 $ 23,301 15 % Purchases of property and equipment (750 ) (2,772 ) (73 )% Free cash flow 26,016 20,529 27 % Add back: restructuring payments 1,378 743 85 % Adjusted free cash flow $ 27,394 $ 21,272 29 %

OTHER NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - YEAR TO DATE

(Unaudited)

Revenue by Type (In thousands) YTD 2019 Non-GAAP

Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP

Revenue Software licenses $ 83,216 $ 122 $ 83,338 Maintenance 190,138 11,595 201,733 Services 22,906 568 23,474 Total revenue $ 296,260 $ 12,285 $ 308,545 Revenue by Region (In thousands) YTD 2019 Non-GAAP

Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP

Revenue North America $ 165,374 $ 7,566 $ 172,940 EMEA 102,114 2,105 104,219 Latin America 12,431 1,826 14,257 Asia Pacific 16,341 788 17,129 Total revenue $ 296,260 $ 12,285 $ 308,545 Revenue by Segment (In thousands) YTD 2019 Non-GAAP

Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP

Revenue OpenEdge $ 211,679 $ 12,285 $ 223,964 Data Connectivity and Integration 27,686 — 27,686 Application Development and Deployment 56,895 — 56,895 Total revenue $ 296,260 $ 12,285 $ 308,545 (1) Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Progress' OpenEdge business segment for Ipswitch in fiscal year 2019. Adjusted Free Cash Flow (In thousands) YTD 2019 YTD Q3 2018 % Change Cash flows from operations $ 91,883 $ 97,025 (5 )% Purchases of property and equipment (1,830 ) (5,968 ) (69 )% Free cash flow 90,053 91,057 (1 )% Add back: restructuring payments 2,135 5,924 (64 )% Adjusted free cash flow $ 92,188 $ 96,981 (5 )%

Non-GAAP Bookings from Application Development and Deployment Segment

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Q1

2018(1) Q2

2018(1) Q3

2018(1) Q4

2018(1) FY

2018(1) Q1

2019 Q2

2019 Q3

2019 GAAP revenue $ 19,255 $ 19,846 $ 19,521 $ 19,424 $ 78,046 $ 18,297 $ 19,243 $ 19,355 Add: change in deferred revenue Beginning balance, as adjusted 42,128 42,041 41,593 42,789 42,128 45,291 43,817 44,704 Ending balance, as adjusted 42,041 41,593 42,789 45,291 45,291 43,817 44,704 44,737 Change in deferred revenue (87 ) (448 ) 1,196 2,502 3,163 (1,474 ) 887 33 Non-GAAP bookings $ 19,168 $ 19,398 $ 20,717 $ 21,926 $ 81,209 $ 16,823 $ 20,130 $ 19,388 (1) The Company adopted ASC 606 effective December 1, 2018, using the full retrospective method. Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this standard.





RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)

Fiscal Year 2019 Revenue Guidance Fiscal Year Ended Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2018(1) November 30, 2019 (In millions) Low % Change High % Change GAAP revenue $ 379.0 $ 406.4 7 % $ 409.4 8 % Acquisition-related adjustments - revenue(2) 0.4 18.6 * 18.6 * Non-GAAP revenue $ 379.4 $ 425.0 12 % $ 428.0 13 % (1) The Company adopted ASC 606 effective December 1, 2018, using the full retrospective method. Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this standard. (2) Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Progress' OpenEdge business segment for Ipswitch in fiscal year 2019 and to Progress' OpenEdge business segment for Kinvey and Application Development and Deployment business segment for Telerik in fiscal year 2018. *Not meaningful





Fiscal Year 2019 Non-GAAP Operating Margin Guidance Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2019 (In millions) Low High GAAP income from operations $ 60.4 $ 59.5 GAAP operating margins 15 % 15 % Acquisition-related revenue 18.6 18.6 Acquisition-related expense 1.5 1.5 Restructuring expense 6.0 8.0 Stock-based compensation 23.9 23.9 Amortization of acquired intangibles 48.1 48.1 Total adjustments 98.1 100.1 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 158.5 $ 159.6 Non-GAAP operating margin 37 % 37 %





Fiscal Year 2019 Non-GAAP Earnings per Share and Effective Tax Rate Guidance Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2019 (In millions, except per share data) Low High GAAP net income $ 40.8 $ 40.0 Adjustments (from previous table) 98.1 100.1 Income tax adjustment(3) (19.6 ) (20.0 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 119.3 $ 120.1 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.90 $ 0.88 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.63 $ 2.65 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 45.4 45.4 (3)Tax adjustment is based on a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 19% for Low and High, calculated as follows: Non-GAAP income from operations $ 158.5 $ 159.6 Other (expense) income (11.3 ) (11.3 ) Non-GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes 147.2 148.3 Non-GAAP net income 119.3 120.1 Tax provision $ 27.9 $ 28.2 Non-GAAP tax rate 19 % 19 %

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)

Fiscal Year 2019 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2019 (In millions) Low High Cash flows from operations (GAAP) $ 125 $ 129 Purchases of property and equipment (4 ) (4 ) Add back: restructuring payments 4 5 Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 125 $ 130

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR Q4 2019 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)

Q4 2019 Revenue Guidance Three Months Ended Three Months Ending November 30, 2018(1) November 30, 2019 (In millions) Low % Change High % Change GAAP revenue $ 98.1 $ 109.6 12 % $ 112.6 15 % Acquisition-related adjustments - revenue(2) 0.2 6.4 * 6.4 * Non-GAAP revenue $ 98.3 $ 116.0 18 % $ 119.0 21 % (1) The Company adopted ASC 606 effective December 1, 2018, using the full retrospective method. Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of this standard. (2) Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Progress' OpenEdge business segment for Ipswitch in fiscal year 2019 and to Progress' OpenEdge business segment for Kinvey and Application Development and Deployment business segment for Telerik in fiscal year 2018. *Not meaningful





Q4 2019 Non-GAAP Earnings per Share Guidance Three Months Ending November 30, 2019 Low High GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.22 $ 0.19 Acquisition-related revenue 0.14 0.14 Restructuring expense 0.04 0.09 Stock-based compensation 0.14 0.14 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.31 0.31 Total adjustments 0.63 0.68 Income tax adjustment (0.12 ) (0.12 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.73 $ 0.75





Investor Contact: Press Contact: Brian Flanagan Erica McShane Progress Software Progress Software +1 781 280 4817 +1 888 365 2779 (x3135) flanagan@progress.com erica.mcshane@progress.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.