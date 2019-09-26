Otonomy to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced that David A. Weber, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 12:35 p.m. ET (9:35 a.m. PT) at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City.



A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the company's website ( www.otonomy.com ).

About Otonomy

Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs including Ménière’s disease, hearing loss, and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com .

