Plexus Sets Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date

/EIN News/ -- NEENAH, Wis., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today it will release its fiscal fourth quarter 2019 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Plexus’ management will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results on Thursday, October 24 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available in the investor relations section of the company website, plexus.com.



What: Plexus Fiscal 2019 Q4 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

When: Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, plexus.com or directly at:

Conference Call: +1.800.708.4540 with passcode: 49048870

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p5pjvu2f Replay: The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and available via telephone replay at +1.888.843.7419 or +1.630.652.3042 with passcode: 49048870

Investor and Media Contact

Heather Beresford

+1.920.751.3612

heather.beresford@plexus.com

About Plexus Corp. – The Product Realization Company

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of over 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading global companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout the product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.



