Domo Recognized on the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 List of Fastest Growing Companies

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo announced today its recognition on Utah Valley BusinessQ Magazine’s annual UV50 list of the most successful companies in Utah Valley. Domo ranked no. 23 among the fastest-growing Utah Valley companies.



Utah Valley BusinessQ divides the UV50 list into three parts: the 30 fastest-growing companies by revenue, 10 economic engines and 10 startups to watch. Domo is a winner of UV50’s “triple crown,” having appeared on all three lists in prior years. The BusinessQ honored Domo CEO and Founder Josh James in 2018 by naming him to its hall of fame for his contributions to the local business community.

"We love being a major part of the business explosion that is transforming Utah Valley into a major global tech hub, and this award reflects the positive impact Domo has had on the community and state," said James. “We are proud of our hard work and success that lets us continue to be among the fastest-growing companies in Utah Valley for multiple years now.”

The UV50 list recognizes technology, media, telecommunications and life sciences companies headquartered in the Utah Valley. The rankings take into account percentage revenue growth over three years. The full list of winners is available on Utah Valley BusinessQ’s website .

About Domo

Domo’s mission is to be the operating system for business, digitally connecting all your people, your data and your systems, empowering them to collaborate better, make better decisions and be more efficient, right from their phones. Domo works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com . You can also follow Domo on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

