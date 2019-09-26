Finalists announced for 2019 Nature Inspiration Awards from Canadian Museum of Nature; Ceremony on November 13, 2019

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Museum of Nature, Canada's national museum of natural history and natural sciences, is pleased to announce 22 finalists for its 2019 Nature Inspiration Awards. The achievements of the finalists and the announcement of the winners will be celebrated November 13 at a gala hosted by the museum.



This is the sixth year for these national awards that celebrate projects by individuals, groups and organizations whose leadership and innovation connect Canadians with the natural world.

A special Lifetime Achievement award will be presented to volunteer and naturalist John Coope from Vancouver. The former chemistry professor has dedicated 20 years following retirement to the stewardship of Jericho Beach Park in Vancouver, clearing invasive plants, teaching others, and sharing his enthusiasm for nature.

The finalists’ projects address topics such as environmental education, sustainable food production and food rescue, climate change awareness, and biodiversity conservation. The awards honour youth who advocate for environmental responsibility and sustainable living, as well as adults who are scientists, teachers, entrepreneurs, and writers. Businesses and not-for-profits organizations show leadership in sustainable energy practices and operations, alternative energy production, biodiversity stewardship, community outreach, food security and more.

The shortlist for the 2019 awards comprises finalists in six categories: Youth (aged 17 and younger), Individuals (aged 18 and up), Not-for-Profits (small to medium), Not-for-Profits (large), Businesses (small to medium), and Businesses (large).

"As in past years, this year’s finalists inspire us through their actions. They show the diverse ways in which people and organizations can lead the way to support a sustainable future,” says Meg Beckel, President and CEO of the Canadian Museum of Nature and Chair/ex-officio member of the selection jury. “We are pleased to recognize their efforts, and we look forward to sharing their achievements through these national awards.”

The Nature Inspiration Awards are supported by media partners (The Globe and Mail and The Walrus)—and by Ontario Power Generation, which sponsors the Youth category.

In addition to Meg Beckel, the jury included Shelley Ambrose, Executive Director/Co-Publisher, The Walrus; Caitlyn Baikie, Education Policy Advisor, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami; Carolynn Beaty, Director of Granting, The Sitka Foundation; Jack Cockwell, Chairman/CEO, Partners Limited; Philip Crawley, Publisher, The Globe and Mail; Dolf DeJong, CEO, Toronto Zoo; Marti Ford, Executive Director, Arctic Inspiration Prize; John Geiger, CEO, Royal Canadian Geographical Society; Geoff Green, Founder and Executive Director, Students on Ice Foundation; and Erika Thompson, Senior National Director, conservation engagement and development, Nature Conservancy of Canada.

Winners for each category receive $5,000 that they can designate to a beneficial program of their choice. The Nature Inspiration Awards are produced by the Canadian Museum of Nature. Full details at nature.ca/awards.

Here is the list of finalists:

Youth category (aged 17 and under)

Rebecca Hamilton , climate change activist, Vancouver, British Columbia

, climate change activist, Vancouver, British Columbia Sophie Mathur , climate change activist, Sudbury, Ontario

, climate change activist, Sudbury, Ontario Stephanie Quon , sustainable food advocate, Vancouver, British Columbia

, sustainable food advocate, Vancouver, British Columbia Abhayjeet Singh Sachal, community organizer/speaker, Surrey, British Columbia,

Individual category (aged 18 and up)

Lindsay Bunce , educator/nature advocate, Toronto, Ontario

, educator/nature advocate, Toronto, Ontario Heather Jeffery , entrepreneur (up-cycled materials), Ottawa, Ontario

, entrepreneur (up-cycled materials), Ottawa, Ontario Jackie Lane Moore , sustainable lifestyle blogger, Navan, Ontario

, sustainable lifestyle blogger, Navan, Ontario Laurence Packer, scientist and bee expert, Toronto, Ontario

Not-For-Profit category (small/medium organization)

Quebec Mining Association , sustainable mining program, Quebec City, Quebec

, sustainable mining program, Quebec City, Quebec Ecoschools Canada , environmental learning programs, Toronto, Ontario

, environmental learning programs, Toronto, Ontario The Couchiching Conservancy , land stewardship, Orillia, Ontario

, land stewardship, Orillia, Ontario Trans Canada Trail , national trail network, Montreal, Quebec

, national trail network, Montreal, Quebec Zooshare Biogas Cooperative, Toronto, Ontario

Not-For-Profit category (large organization)

Clean Foundation , environmental education programs, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

, environmental education programs, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia Second Harvest, sustainable food-rescue program, Toronto, Ontario

Business category (small/medium)

Abeego , beeswax food wrap, Victoria, British Columbia

, beeswax food wrap, Victoria, British Columbia Clean02 Carbon Capture Technologies Inc ., microscale carbon-capture systems, Calgary, Alberta

., microscale carbon-capture systems, Calgary, Alberta Sycamore Energy Inc., solar-energy manufacturing and education, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Business Category (large)

Calstone Inc., (office furniture), creation of garden and pollinator habitat, Scarborough, Ontario

(office furniture), creation of garden and pollinator habitat, Scarborough, Ontario Compass Group Canada (Nature Café) , removal of plastics from operations, Ottawa, Ontario

, removal of plastics from operations, Ottawa, Ontario Ontario Power Generation , biodiversity conservation, Toronto, Ontario

, biodiversity conservation, Toronto, Ontario Starbucks Canada, sustainable operations, Toronto, Ontario

About the Canadian Museum of Nature

Saving the world through evidence, knowledge and inspiration! The Canadian Museum of Nature The museum provides evidence-based insights, inspiring experiences and meaningful engagement with nature's past, present and future. It achieves this through scientific research, a collection of 14.6 million specimens and artifacts, education programs, signature and travelling exhibitions, and a dynamic web site, nature.ca.



