Florida Chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World Hears Students Complain of Marijuana Smoke at one Florida School

/EIN News/ -- CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, during presentations on the Truth About Drugs by the Florida chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW), youths expressed their concerns regarding the abundance of marijuana smoke in the bathrooms at their local high school.



A boy, 15, told the presenter, “I don’t know what to do about it. It is uncomfortable just to go to the bathroom.” A sixteen-year-old girl, too, shared, “It’s gross. The whole girl’s bathroom is filled with smoke. I hate it.”

The young people volunteered their feelings regarding how such blatant use of pot made them uncomfortable – they specifically expressed that they didn’t like it – but also spoke in hopes of a solution.

“With a lot of push to ‘normalize’ marijuana, this has changed the perspective on marijuana’s dangers,” explained Julieta Santagostino, Florida President of FDFW. “The message has become one-sided. That’s why drug education is so important. Kids need to learn and understand the effects of the drug on their body and mind – it’s not harmless.”

Recently a mother lost her 17 year old son to marijuana use and is speaking out about the drug’s dangers. Her son died from cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS). CHS comes as a result of chronic and prolonged usage of cannabis. Symptoms of CHS include extreme vomiting, nausea, stomach pain and death in rare cases. i

“We encourage schools and parents to educate their kids on the dangers of marijuana and other drugs,” said Ms. Santagostino.

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World provides free education materials to anyone. The materials include 14 different information booklets on the most commonly abused drugs, including Marijuana, and a documentary DVD: “Real People Real Stories.” To get more information, copies of the booklets or the documentary DVD, visit www.drugfreeworld.org

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about illicit drugs so they can make the right decision live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard said, “Marijuana, for example, so favored by college students, who are supposed to be getting bright today so they can be the executives of tomorrow, is reported capable of causing brain atrophy.”

For more information contact

Julieta Santagostino at 727-475-6541

or email info.fl@drugfreeworld.org

Foundation for a Drug-Free World Two teens read Truth About Marijuana booklet, provided by the Foundation For a Drug-Free World at their Florida headquarters in downtown Clearwater.



