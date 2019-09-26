Catholics and Scientologists Combine Relief Efforts for Victims of Hurricane Dorian

/EIN News/ -- CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday the 23rd, Father Bob Swick of St. Francis of Assisi and St. Roch Catholic Churches in Dunedin and Tampa, Florida delivered donations to the Scientology Volunteer Minister center in downtown Clearwater. Volunteer Ministers (VMs) have been collecting food, preparing hygiene kits and signing up volunteers for Hurricane Dorian relief effort. So far, 80 VMs have gone to the Bahamas with over 5,000 hygiene kits and tons of food. Several volunteers have been there since September 7th.



“When I heard you had volunteers in the Bahamas already it washed away our worries in terms of making sure the supplies will go to the right people who need it,” said Father Bob. “Everyone is very concerned about our brothers and sisters in the Bahamas and we specifically wanted to donate items that would be of use to the women and children.”

St. Francis of Assisi and St. Roch Catholic churches donated three baby strollers, two wheelchairs, 620 disposable diapers, a box full of new soap bars, shampoo and deodorant, toilet paper, antibiotic cream, fresh socks and sandals for all ages and more.

“On behalf of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Florida,” said Glendy Goodsell, the executive director, “we want to thank Father Bob Swick and the parishioners of St. Francis of Assisi and St. Roch for their support. It truly shows what we can accomplish we when work together to help others.

“The destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian is catastrophic and there are still thousands of people that need help. If you have anything you can give please, please come to the Volunteer Ministers center in downtown Clearwater*. We will ensure that your supplies get to the disaster victims.”

*The address of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Center is 101 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater, FL 33755. For more information call 727-467-6965 or email glendy@volunteerministers.org .

Scientology Volunteer Ministers:

In 1980, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard issued an appeal. At that time, Mr. Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a Volunteer Minister and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.” The Scientology Volunteer Minister Program was then launched. With the Support of the Church of Scientology, Volunteer Ministers (VMs) have been at every major disaster in the world since 9/11. In addition, every day, VMs help neighbors with the little disasters: marriage problems, raising children; study difficulties; getting off drugs, resolving conflicts and more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88a73782-5b9d-46fc-8e0d-b7c25b35220c

Scientology Volunteer Ministers Hurricane Relief Scientology Volunteer Ministers unload food and supplies for victims of Hurricane Dorian at the Freeport, Grand Bahama airport.



