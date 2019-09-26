PURA and NOUV Announce Cannabis Cultivation Business Update To Include Latest On Planned Dividend and KALY Extraction Partnership

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) (“PURA”) and Nouveau, Inc. (aka Nouveau Life Pharmaceuticals) (USOTC: NOUV) (“NOUV”) today announced a Cannabis Cultivation Business Update scheduled to be published tomorrow, September 27, 2019.



The update tomorrow is part of a series of PURA corporate releases scheduled for this week following PURA’s CBD beverage industry survey results and corresponding analyst research update published last week in conjunction with PURA’s pre-marketing initiative for its new CBD infused beer, coffee and tea. Management plans to include in the announcements this week the latest news on the progress toward issuing the previously announced dividend of NOUV stock to PURA shareholders. The update will also include an overall update on NOUV’s cannabis cultivation business.

PURA owns the sole license of Kali-Extracts (USOTC: KALY) U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process which is utilized in the production of PURA’s infused beverages. Separately KALY has entered into an extraction contract with NOUV. The KALY business relationship with PURA and KALY will be included in the update tomorrow.



For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com



Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:



This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



Contact:

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

(800) 861-1350







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.