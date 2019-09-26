BEER INSTITUTE RELEASES AUGUST 2019 DOMESTIC TAX PAID ESTIMATE

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for August 2019:

The August 2019 estimate is 14,169,000 barrels, a decrease of 7.3% vs. August 2018 removals of 15,290,205. Please note that the estimates reflect revised estimates released by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).

Month 2018 2019 Percent Change Volume Change January 12,132,174 12,310,000 1.5% 177,826 February 11,268,874 11,198,000 -0.6% -70,874 March 14,664,428 14,347,000 -2.2% -317,428 April 14,126,669 14,106,000 -0.1% -20,669 May 15,268,002 15,041,000 -1.5% -227,002 June 16,510,927 15,621,000 -5.4% -889,927 July 15,182,280 14,800,000 -2.5% -382,280 August 15,290,205 14,169,000 -7.3% -1,121,205 YTD 114,443,559 111,592,000 -2.5% -2,851,559

