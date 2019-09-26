Identiv Makes Products More Intelligent and Allows Consumers to Engage, Track, and Authenticate in the Internet of Things

Identiv and Les Bouchages Delage Expand Partnership and Connect Consumers to the IoT with a Simple Tap of Customized NFC-Enabled Wine and Spirit Bottle Closures

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) today announced that the company is expanding its partnership with Les Bouchages Delage to deliver Internet of Things (IoT)-ready solutions for near field communication (NFC)-connected bottles in the wine and spirit industry. Identiv and Les Bouchages Delage originally partnered while collaborating on an intelligent NFC bottle cap for luxury cognac brand. Now, the two companies are expanding their partnership by equipping a wide variety of Les Bouchages Delage cap designs with Identiv’s NFC technology.



While partnering on the luxury cognac project, Identiv and Les Bouchages Delage incorporated a contactless NFC tag into the cork stopper of all decanters. By tapping their mobile device to the cork, consumers are able to register their purchase and become a member of a private club providing exclusive content, unique experiences, and personalized services. The expanded partnership between the two companies will now apply the same intelligent technology to a greater selection of Les Bouchages Delage bottle caps.

Identiv has developed a custom NFC tag design that fulfills a variety of unique bottle cap requirements, including high-performance in complex metal environments, maximum durability and readability by both Apple® iOS and Android™ mobile devices at a small tag size, and 100% tested, secured, encoded, and locked variable data.

As an expert in closure design and production, Les Bouchages Delage has provided the most reliable industrial production process for tag embedding, ensuring maximum radio frequency identification (RFID) performance and luxury-brand quality control.

“Forty billion devices will be connected to the IoT by 2020,” said Stephane Ardiley, Identiv Director of Product Management. “Identiv’s expanded partnership with Les Bouchages Delage meets the increasing demands of consumers in this NFC-enabled world; people expect to connect to products in new ways, and through this partnership, we’re strengthening our commitment to consumer engagement, asset tracking, and authentication in the IoT.”

“We saw a tremendous response to the intelligent corks in the luxury cognac project,” said Christian Delage, Les Bouchages Delage CEO. “Les Bouchages Delage is expanding its partnership with Identiv to apply this same intelligent technology to our complete line of customizable bottle caps to meet the increasing consumer demand for IoT-connected products. Identiv’s tag designs meet each unique requirement in the wine and spirits industry and the team shares our vision for truly trustworthy product authentication.”

About Les Bouchages Delage

Trailblazers in the field of premium closures since 1941, Les Bouchages Delage partners with spirits creators throughout the world. Each year, new materials and technologies are combined with extensive know-how in order to carry out innovative product developments. Under the guidance of a visionary in-house design department and laboratory, the most and ambitious projects are brought to life while maintaining a strict, dynamic commitment to respecting the environment and ensuring consumer safety (ISO 14001- and 22000-certified). In 2017, Les Bouchages Delage obtained the Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant (Living Heritage Companies) label that distinguishes French companies with excellent artisanal and industrial expertise. Closures can now be connected with NFC technology; made of materials as varied as wood, plastic, glass, zamak, porcelain, stone, crystal, aluminum, and cork; decorated by techniques as diverse as laser, metallization, lacquering, and galvanizing; and assembled using multiple techniques, such as gluing, overmolding, and welding. In May 2019, Les Bouchages Delage joined the international group TAPI to become the world-leading manufacturer of premium and ultra premium spirits closures. For more information, visit bouchagesdelage.com .

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com .

Les Bouchages Delage Smart Closure Identiv and Les Bouchages Delage incorporated a contactless NFC tag into cork stoppers of luxury cognac. By tapping their mobile device to the cork, consumers are able to register their purchase and become a member of a private club providing exclusive content, unique experiences, and personalized services.



